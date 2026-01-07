Kunal Kapur Says Social Media Food Trends Often Mislead, Emphasizes Balance Over Labels

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur says the surge of food-related content on social media has created more confusion than clarity about what is healthy and unhealthy, arguing that no food should be labeled inherently bad.

Speaking ahead of his return to the new season of MasterChef India, Kapur said people are consuming social media at an unprecedented pace, with food advice appearing constantly in their feeds. He noted that users are frequently told that certain foods are healthy while others are not, or that specific ingredients are “superfoods,” claims that are not always reliable.

Kapur said health should not be viewed solely through the lens of individual ingredients. Instead, he emphasized that well-being depends on multiple factors, including how food is cooked, when it is eaten, portion size, and individual body type. He added that a dish suitable for one person may not necessarily be ideal for another.

According to Kapur, labeling foods as unhealthy—often because they contain ghee, butter, or are calorie-dense—misses the larger point. He said all foods provide nutrition and that problems arise mainly from lifestyle choices rather than the food itself.

He pointed to sedentary habits as a key factor that can turn calorie-rich foods into a health concern. Without adequate physical activity and calorie expenditure, he said, even nutritious foods can become problematic.

Kapur encouraged people to experiment with recipes and food trends they see online but advised them to judge for themselves what works best for their bodies. He said that unless someone has a medical condition that restricts certain foods, most items can fit into a healthy diet if balanced properly.

His core message, he said, is simple: people need to burn what they eat. Maintaining that balance, he added, is central to healthy living.

MasterChef India airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv. (Source: IANS)