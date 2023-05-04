Bollywood Roundup: Ranveer Singh, Ridhi Dogra, Dimple Kapadia, and more…

Football fanboy Ranveer soaks in Premier League action, meets legends of the game
Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has been in the UK for a few days, recently attended the Premier League games. The actor is known for his passion for football, and attended the matches of Fulham and Manchester City and Leicester City vs. Everton before concluding with a visit to the Emirates to watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea.
The ‘Gully Boy’ star interacted with Indian Leicester City fans prior to seeing the game between Leicester City and Everton at the King Power Stadium. He discussed their favourite Premier League memories with the fans of the club, including their title win in Season 2015/16, and paid his respects to the club’s former owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, at his shrine at the King Power Stadium.
Talking about his experience on matchday during this trip, the actor, who is the Premier League’s ambassador for India, said, “It was magical to experience the atmosphere at the stadiums during the matches, as it always is. It’s a pleasure to see the best football players in the world in action, fighting for their teams while the packed stadiums cheer them on”.
Ranveer’s Premier League matchday experience concluded with the clash between Arsenal and Chelsea which was a late-night kick-off recently.
Additionally, Singh mentioned, “I had a great time watching Arsenal’s convincing win over Chelsea at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta is doing something remarkable with the team, and it’s been impressive to see this young and talented squad in actiona.
The actor also met the current Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, Leicester City attacker Kelechi Iheanacho, Fulham winger Willian and the Premier League and West Ham Legend Carlton Cole during his visit to the West Ham training ground.
“It has been a remarkable experience to meet some of the greatest players in football history. Being in the presence of these legends who have made such an impact on the sport is truly awe-inspiring. I feel fortunate to have the chance to learn from them and witness their passion for the game up close. My association with the Premier League has given me access to these exceptional experiences, and I am honoured to be a part of such an outstanding community”, Ranveer concluded.
Dimple points to growing audience acceptance of ‘darker, more taboo subjects’
Mumbai– Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, who plays a drug lord in the upcoming streaming series ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’, feels that the audience is now open to badass female characters on the screen and that the cinema in India largely has evolved for the good.
The series will showcase women taking the charge of the story with guns, drugs and badassery at their disposal.
Talking about the changing attitude of the audience, Dimple Kapadia said: “I think while these themes have always been present in cinema, it seems that audiences are becoming more accepting of them and seeking out content that pushes the boundaries. It’s important to recognise that cinema is a reflection of society, and that society itself is becoming more accepting of these themes.”
She added: “We cannot ignore the fact that there is a growing appetite for content that explores darker and more taboo subjects. As artists, it’s our job to navigate this landscape with care and sensitivity, while still pushing the boundaries and exploring new grounds. Ultimately, it’s up to the audience to decide what they want to watch, and as artistes, our job is to create content that resonates with them.”
‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5.
Ridhi Dogra: ‘Nothing wrong with being called TV/OTT actor’
She said that getting typecast comes from within. Actors shouldn’t limit themselves to a label, irrespective of the medium they come from or work in. She also mentioned that there’s nothing wrong in being called a TV or OTT actor.
Ridhi, for instance, will be seen in the upcoming SRK-Nayanthara-starrer ‘Jawan’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’, along with the highly anticipated web series ‘Asur 2’.
She said: “As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves. People just want to put each other in labels and concepts because it helps them ease things out, but the truth is that acting and creative jobs are intangible, and you can’t really put a rim around it.”
Ridhi added: “As an actor, I don’t belong to any particular medium. For me, the real win would be if I am able to contribute in any medium in the capacity that it needs. While there’s nothing wrong with being called a TV or an OTT actor, I believe it is very restricting of our ability. The intelligence the person has defines him or her and not the medium. Putting actors in labels is lazy on the part of those who make them.”
Part 2 of Anil Kapoor-starrer OTT series ‘The Night Manager’ drops on June 30
Mumbai– Part 2 of the streaming series ‘The Night Manager’, which is the Hindi-language adaptation of the eponymous novel by John le Carre, is dropping on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.
The series stars Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who plays an arms dealer, and Aditya Roy Kapur essaying the titular role of an agent planted by the government to dig out information about an international arm syndicate. The Hindi adaptation ended with a cliffhanger and its Part 2 is being awaited with much anticipation.
Talking about the show, Anil Kapoor said: “I am overwhelmed with the love and support that our fans have shown for ‘The Night Manager’. Their enthusiasm has pushed us to work harder. I can’t wait for everyone to witness the twists and turns that lie ahead. Shelly (my character in the show) will be seen at his best.”
The series has been created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh.
“The success of the first part has been truly humbling, and we are excited for audiences to see what lies ahead in the journey of Shelly and Shaan,” added Aditya Roy Kapur. “The twists, the thrill and the tension will all collide.”
Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, ‘The Night Manager: Part 2’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.
June marriage set for Sunny Deol’s son Karan with Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter
Mumbai– In what is being billed as a marriage of two film dynasties, Karan Deol, the newbie actor son of Bollywood actor-director Sunny Deol, is set to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Drisha Roy, a fashion designer who describes herself on her Instagram handle as being “unsocial”.
According to media reports, Karan, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, directed by his father, recently got engaged to his ladylove on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur in a quiet ceremony attended by the two families.
They were rumoured to have got engaged last year, but the actor’s team were quick to clarify that “Karan and Drisha are childhood friends” and the news about them getting engaged “is not true”.
Reportedly, the couple are now making their status official and informing their friends and associates about the marriage ceremony next month. Media reports suggest that Drisha is a very private person, so not much is known about her.
On Valentine’s Day earlier this year, Karan was photographed in Dubai with a mystery woman. It remains unclear if it was Drisha in the picture.
On the work front, Karan will be seen soon in ‘Apne 2’, which also stars his grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol. (IANS)