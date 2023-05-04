Bollywood Roundup: Ranveer Singh, Ridhi Dogra, Dimple Kapadia, and more…

- Advertisement -

Football fanboy Ranveer soaks in Premier League action, meets legends of the game

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has been in the UK for a few days, recently attended the Premier League games. The actor is known for his passion for football, and attended the matches of Fulham and Manchester City and Leicester City vs. Everton before concluding with a visit to the Emirates to watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea.

The ‘Gully Boy’ star interacted with Indian Leicester City fans prior to seeing the game between Leicester City and Everton at the King Power Stadium. He discussed their favourite Premier League memories with the fans of the club, including their title win in Season 2015/16, and paid his respects to the club’s former owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, at his shrine at the King Power Stadium.

Talking about his experience on matchday during this trip, the actor, who is the Premier League’s ambassador for India, said, “It was magical to experience the atmosphere at the stadiums during the matches, as it always is. It’s a pleasure to see the best football players in the world in action, fighting for their teams while the packed stadiums cheer them on”.

Ranveer’s Premier League matchday experience concluded with the clash between Arsenal and Chelsea which was a late-night kick-off recently.

Additionally, Singh mentioned, “I had a great time watching Arsenal’s convincing win over Chelsea at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta is doing something remarkable with the team, and it’s been impressive to see this young and talented squad in actiona.

The actor also met the current Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, Leicester City attacker Kelechi Iheanacho, Fulham winger Willian and the Premier League and West Ham Legend Carlton Cole during his visit to the West Ham training ground.

“It has been a remarkable experience to meet some of the greatest players in football history. Being in the presence of these legends who have made such an impact on the sport is truly awe-inspiring. I feel fortunate to have the chance to learn from them and witness their passion for the game up close. My association with the Premier League has given me access to these exceptional experiences, and I am honoured to be a part of such an outstanding community”, Ranveer concluded.

Dimple points to growing audience acceptance of ‘darker, more taboo subjects’

Mumbai– Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, who plays a drug lord in the upcoming streaming series ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’, feels that the audience is now open to badass female characters on the screen and that the cinema in India largely has evolved for the good.

The series will showcase women taking the charge of the story with guns, drugs and badassery at their disposal.

Talking about the changing attitude of the audience, Dimple Kapadia said: “I think while these themes have always been present in cinema, it seems that audiences are becoming more accepting of them and seeking out content that pushes the boundaries. It’s important to recognise that cinema is a reflection of society, and that society itself is becoming more accepting of these themes.”

She added: “We cannot ignore the fact that there is a growing appetite for content that explores darker and more taboo subjects. As artists, it’s our job to navigate this landscape with care and sensitivity, while still pushing the boundaries and exploring new grounds. Ultimately, it’s up to the audience to decide what they want to watch, and as artistes, our job is to create content that resonates with them.”

‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5.

Ridhi Dogra: ‘Nothing wrong with being called TV/OTT actor’