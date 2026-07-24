Bollywood Roundup: Shabana Azmi, Raj Kundra, Tanushree Dutta, and more…

Shabana Azmi Diagnosed With Swine Flu, Advised Bed Rest

Mumbai–Veteran actress and activist Shabana Azmi has been diagnosed with swine flu and advised to remain on complete bed rest, forcing her to miss a planned protest.

Azmi’s team said the 74-year-old actress was running a fever of 102 degrees.

“Shabana ji was meant to go to the protest today but she has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor,” her team said in a statement.

Azmi had recently participated in protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where demonstrators called for education reforms and increased government spending on education, public health and women’s empowerment. She also shared photographs and videos from the protest on social media.

During one gathering, Azmi reportedly became unwell and was taken to an emergency medical center.

Raj Kundra Eyes More Punjab-Centric Films

Mumbai–Actor and entrepreneur Raj Kundra says he is interested in exploring more Punjab-focused films, noting that many meaningful stories from the region have yet to reach the screen.

“I am not pushing myself to do any extra roles for the sake of it. For me, what matters is the meaning behind what I am doing. Situational projects and roles that are age-centric are attracting me. There are so many substantial stories in Punjab that have not made it to the screens yet,” Kundra said.

His next film, “The Great Punjab Robbery,” was initially planned before his Punjabi debut, “Mehar,” but was delayed because of financing difficulties.

“For my next film, The Great Punjab Robbery, the idea is to spread a thought that let’s make Punjab great again,” he said. “After I did Mehar, several producers approached me. We discussed The Great Punjab Robbery, and that’s how they came onboard.”

Kundra also said his next project after the film will be a home production aimed at audiences across India.

Written and directed by Saurabh Varma, “The Great Punjab Robbery” is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on Aug. 7.

Tanushree Dutta Claims Attempts Are Being Made to Sabotage Her Career

Mumbai–Actress Tanushree Dutta has alleged that individuals linked to an “enemy camp” are interfering with potential work opportunities and misleading brands and filmmakers seeking to contact her.

“So there are also people that want to work with me but the enemy camp handlers don’t let anything come to me. They lie, manipulate, and lead things astray at the enquiry level itself. Or misguide genuine brands, events and projects to sabotage me further,” Dutta wrote on Instagram.

The actress warned companies, event organizers and film teams not to transfer money to intermediaries, saying her bookings are confirmed only through her official business WhatsApp account and verified bank account.

“I don’t allow any middle agents to complete bookings into their accounts,” she said, adding that clients should receive an official invoice before making payments or sending products.

Dutta claimed genuine employers have struggled to reach her and encouraged anyone who experienced problems while attempting to book her to contact her directly.

The actress, who became a prominent voice in Bollywood’s 2018 #MeToo movement, previously alleged that she had faced harassment at her residence for several years.

Apoorva Makhija Recalls Suicidal Thoughts During ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Mumbai–Content creator Apoorva Makhija became emotional while discussing the toll of the “India’s Got Latent” controversy, saying she experienced suicidal thoughts and relied heavily on support from fellow influencer Sufi Motiwala.

During a conversation on “Lock Upp Season 2,” Makhija said Motiwala helped her cope with the backlash.

“I would’ve killed myself if, at the time of the Latent fiasco, had I didn’t have Sufi,” she said. Motiwala immediately responded, “Don’t say that.”

Makhija added, “I wouldn’t have been able to get through that. You were the only person with me. I wasn’t dating anyone. Personally, in my life, as a friend.”

Motiwala said their year of friendship was among the happiest periods of his life because it gave him a social circle and someone he could depend on in Mumbai. The two later apologized to each other for past misunderstandings.

Makhija faced widespread criticism, police complaints and legal scrutiny following allegedly offensive remarks made on Samay Raina’s YouTube comedy show “India’s Got Latent.” She was also subjected to intense online trolling after the episode.

Govinda Once Said He Spent More Time Protecting Karisma Kapoor Than Working

Mumbai–Govinda once recalled being highly protective of Karisma Kapoor during their film shoots, saying he often spent more time looking after her than focusing on work.

Appearing on the talk show “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai,” Govinda praised Kapoor’s discipline, sincerity and work ethic.

“I always used to say about Lolo that she is very simple and innocent,” he said. “Throughout, more than working, I kept on protecting Lolo. Always, I kept on protecting her.”

Kapoor agreed that Govinda was protective and revealed that she had been a fan of his since childhood. She recalled attending a “Govinda Night” show when she was about 12 or 13 and meeting him backstage for an autograph.

Govinda also remembered Kapoor becoming nervous while filming a scene atop a water tank for “Raja Babu,” causing her to deliver her dialogue in several different tones.

The actors became one of Bollywood’s most popular on-screen pairs in the 1990s, appearing together in films including “Raja Babu,” “Coolie No. 1,” “Hero No. 1,” “Haseena Maan Jaayegi” and “Saajan Chale Sasural.”

Karan Patel Says Honesty Is Often Mistaken for Arrogance

Mumbai–Television actor Karan Patel has responded to being labeled “rude” and “egoistic,” saying people sometimes mistake honesty for arrogance.

“I don’t know if we have accepted truth as a different form of arrogance or rudeness,” Patel said. “Everybody eventually has a right to put forth their view.”

The actor said he does not allow other people’s opinions to affect him and believes those who disagree with his views can simply ignore them.

“If you don’t agree with me, then don’t read it. Simple as that,” he said.

Patel, who has reduced his social media presence in recent years, was previously known for speaking openly about public issues.

He is best known for playing Raman Bhalla in “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and has also appeared in “Kasturi,” “Kasamh Se,” “Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2” and “Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.” He was most recently seen in “Raktaanchal Season 3.” (Source: IANS)