Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and more…

Ananya Panday Praises Gen Z for Demanding Fairness

Mumbai–Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has praised Gen Z for speaking up and refusing to accept unfairness amid ongoing student-led protests across India.

Panday shared two black-and-white images on Instagram on Thursday, including one showing a person holding a copy of the Constitution of India.

“Gen Z has always been labelled … not all of them have been kind. But maybe this moment is reminding us who this generation really is. A generation that’s no longer willing to accept, ‘this is how it’s always been’,” she wrote.

“They’re not asking for shortcuts. They’re asking for fairness to be the bare minimum, not the exception. Questioning isn’t disrespect,” she added.

Panday said speaking out should not be viewed as rebellion, but as hope that conditions can improve.

“Speaking up isn’t rebellion. It’s hope. It’s belief that things can be better. And that’s how change begins. I love my country and its people. Jai Hind,” she wrote.

Some social media users criticized the actress for commenting only after the protests had gained widespread attention.

The demonstrations intensified after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protest site and taken to a hospital following a prolonged hunger strike over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

Alia Bhatt Backs Students, Says Their Courage Offers Hope

Mumbai–Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has voiced support for students participating in the ongoing CJP protests, praising their courage, determination and sacrifices.

In an Instagram post, Bhatt said the events of recent days had left her “heartbroken” but also hopeful.

“The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family’s hope, a journey of countless sacrifices,” she wrote.

Bhatt said the students represent not only themselves but also the families and communities that have supported them.

“Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country’s tomorrow,” she added.

She concluded, “For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind.”

Several Bollywood celebrities have recently expressed support for the protesters. Salman Khan also praised the students for demonstrating peacefully and called for concerns over examination paper leaks to be addressed without political interference.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Backs Students Protesting Exam Paper Leaks

Mumbai–Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has voiced support for students protesting alleged examination paper leaks, saying they deserve an education system they can trust.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Kapoor Khan said the concerns raised by young people could not be ignored.

“We all know what education means to a child. It gives them confidence. It gives them hope. It gives families proof that tomorrow can be better than today,” she wrote. “But education only works if children believe in it.”

She said students should not have to question whether honesty, hard work and merit will be enough to succeed.

“They deserve a system they can trust, where merit is real, effort is rewarded, and every child starts on equal footing,” she wrote. “That isn’t a lot to ask. It’s the bare minimum.”

Kapoor Khan added that listening to students was an obligation, not a courtesy, because their faith in fairness would depend on how authorities respond.

The protests intensified after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protest site on July 18 and taken to a hospital following a prolonged hunger strike over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

Meera Chopra Criticizes Protester Over Alleged Abuse Against PM Modi

Mumbai–Actress Meera Chopra criticized a protester who allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an ongoing CJP demonstration.

Chopra shared a video on X Thursday that appeared to show a woman making the remarks over a microphone. The original poster claimed the woman was a NEET rank holder.

“Is this the youth of today? Ya NEET ki student? Plz batao kaun sa youth hai ye?” Chopra wrote.

The actress had earlier supported students raising concerns about alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, but warned against political groups exploiting their movement.

“Listen to the students. They are not just protesters — they are the future of this country,” she wrote in an earlier post. “A child’s future is not a political weapon.”

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh, have also expressed support for students while calling for peaceful dialogue.

The protests began over alleged discrepancies in competitive examinations, including claims related to the NEET paper leak, with demonstrators seeking education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Malaika Arora Condemns Treatment of Stray Dog in Viral Video

Mumbai–Actress Malaika Arora has criticized the treatment of a stray dog in a viral video featuring Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav.

Arora reshared the clip on social media and wrote, “Wtffff r these people ya ??? N who is this guy standing n posing ??? DISGUSTING.”

The video shows Yadav posing for photographers at an event while a dog lies on the carpet near him. After the animal does not move, an assistant appears to nudge it with his leg and drag it away.

The dog rolls onto its back during the encounter, seemingly mistaking the assistant’s actions for an invitation to play.

Arora did not directly accuse Yadav of harming the animal but strongly condemned the incident. She is known for regularly feeding and interacting with stray dogs outside her gym.

Yadav has not publicly responded to the video.

Sara Ali Khan Voices Support for Students, Expresses Faith in Government

Mumbai–Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has voiced support for students protesting alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, saying she believes the government will deliver justice.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Khan praised the students’ courage and determination to seek a fairer and safer future.

“Our students are our future and their future tugs at the very heart of our nation,” she wrote. “Their courage and determination to seek a better and safer future is both inspiring and stirring.”

Khan urged people to listen to students and support their aspirations.

“We must listen to them with open hearts, care deeply and walk beside them,” she wrote. “As an optimistic patriot, I have immense faith that our government will deliver justice. Jai Hind.”

Some social media users criticized the statement as overly cautious and questioned whether it offered meaningful support to the protesters. (Source: IANS)