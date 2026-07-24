India Look to Clinch T20I Series Against Zimbabwe After Ending Losing Streak

Harare–India will look to secure the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe when the teams meet in the second game at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Led by new captain Shreyas Iyer, India ended a difficult run of results with a seven-wicket victory in the series opener. The three-time T20 World Cup champions entered the tour after series defeats against Ireland and England but responded with a dominant all-round performance.

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led the chase with a record-breaking half-century off 18 balls, becoming the youngest player to score a fifty in international cricket.

Returning fast bowler Mayank Yadav also played a key role, taking 2-18 after a 21-month injury layoff.

India chased down Zimbabwe’s total of 125 with 40 balls remaining. Ishan Kishan and Iyer also made useful contributions with the bat.

Opener Abhishek Sharma, who scored his first T20I century at the same venue two years ago, was dismissed cheaply in the opening match and will be looking for a stronger performance Saturday.

Interim head coach VVS Laxman will also be encouraged by the performance of India’s young pace attack. Mayank generated significant speed and bounce, while medium-pacer Prince Yadav took two wickets.

Debutant Ashok Sharma also impressed with his raw pace in an encouraging first international appearance.

Zimbabwe will need to improve its top-order batting after struggling against India’s fast bowlers in the opening match.

With the final T20I scheduled for Sunday and no rest day between the games, India will be eager to wrap up the series Saturday before pursuing a 3-0 sweep.

The match will begin at 4:30 p.m. IST at Harare Sports Club. It will be televised on Unite8 Sports channels and streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Innocent Kaia and Tafadzwa Tsiga.

India squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice Captain), Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav and Prabhsimran Singh. (Source: IANS)