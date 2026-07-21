Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, Yami Gautam, Rani Mukerji, and more…

Preity Zinta Urges Talks With Sonam Wangchuk as Hunger Strike Continues

Mumbai — Actress Preity Zinta has urged the Indian government to begin meaningful talks with activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike over alleged exam irregularities and paper leaks.

“I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further ! Please end your fast Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight,” Zinta wrote on X.

She also expressed support for Wangchuk and the protesting students, saying they were fighting for India’s youth and improvements to the education system.

Wangchuk has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. Police removed him from a protest site at Jantar Mantar on July 18 and took him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health and a Delhi High Court order.

Protests over exam paper leaks have spread across several Indian cities, with clashes reported between demonstrators and police in New Delhi.

Yami Gautam Calls Her Career Journey Her “Greatest Teacher”

Mumbai — Actress Yami Gautam has described her journey in the entertainment industry as her “greatest teacher” after receiving praise from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

Gautam, who won a National Film Award for her performance in the political thriller “Article 370,” thanked Varma for recognizing the perseverance and commitment behind her career.

“Thank you so much, Sir. Your words truly mean a lot to me. The journey has indeed been the greatest teacher and I’m deeply grateful for your encouragement and generosity. Here’s to continuing to learn, grow and stay true to the craft,” she wrote on X.

Gautam began her career in television before making her Hindi film debut with “Vicky Donor” in 2012. She later appeared in films including “Kaabil,” “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” “Bala,” “A Thursday” and “Dasvi.”

“Article 370,” based on the 2019 revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status, won three honors at the 72nd National Film Awards, including Best Actress, Best Music and Best Feature Film.

When Rani Mukerji Became Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dance Teacher

Mumbai — Filmmaker Karan Johar has recalled how Rani Mukerji briefly became a dance instructor for Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol while filming “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

During an episode of “Koffee With Karan,” Johar said the incident occurred while the cast was shooting the song “Koi Mil Gaya” under choreographer Farah Khan’s direction.

Kajol and Shah Rukh initially believed Mukerji was performing the signature step incorrectly. Farah Khan, however, called out from a distance that Mukerji was the only one doing it properly.

Shah Rukh and Kajol then turned to Mukerji for help learning the steps. Johar said the moment gave the young actress greater confidence while working alongside the two established stars.

Released in 1998, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Mukerji in a love triangle, with Salman Khan and Sana Saeed in supporting roles.

Adah Sharma Says Strong Stories Transcend Language and Industry

Mumbai — Actress Adah Sharma believes compelling stories can emerge from any film industry and are no longer limited by language.

Speaking about the growth of female-led cinema, Sharma said audiences are increasingly drawn to honest storytelling and well-developed characters rather than major studios or star power.

“I think good stories can come from anywhere,” she said. “Today, audiences are watching stories regardless of language. They’re looking for honesty and strong characters, not just big banners.”

Sharma, who has worked in Hindi and Telugu films, will make her Marathi cinema debut in “Gajra.” Directed by Shreyas Jadhav and based on true events, the film is scheduled for release in 2027.

The actress made her film debut in the 2008 horror movie “1920” and later appeared in the “Commando” franchise, “Hasee Toh Phasee,” “Kshanam” and “The Kerala Story.”

Diljit Dosanjh Recalls Backlash Over Support for Farmers’ Protests

Mumbai — Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has expressed support for protesting students while recalling the criticism and legal difficulties he faced after backing India’s farmers’ protests.

In a Punjabi-language social media post, Dosanjh called the treatment of the students “very unfortunate” and urged authorities to listen to their demands.

“I have already been labelled an anti-national many times,” he wrote. “After the farmers’ protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems that I cannot even discuss.”

Dosanjh said he expected to face similar accusations for speaking in support of the students but maintained that authorities should pursue dialogue rather than confrontation.

The singer was a prominent supporter of the nationwide protests against three agricultural laws introduced by the central government in 2020. During the demonstrations, he was involved in a public social media dispute with actress Kangana Ranaut and said his support was for farmers rather than any political agenda.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post About Hospital Recovery

Mumbai — Amitabh Bachchan has written about the physical and psychological challenges of recovering from hospitalization, surgery and intensive care, though he did not say whether the remarks referred to his own health.

In a post on his personal blog, the 83-year-old actor said returning home after being discharged can be one of the most difficult stages of recovery.

“Some brave it, some succumb,” Bachchan wrote, adding that each person responds differently to major health setbacks.

He later posted a cryptic message on X: “The game has ended! But the work is still going on.”

Bachchan has previously spoken publicly about his health problems, including lasting complications from the serious injuries he suffered while filming “Coolie” in 1982.

Despite those setbacks, he has remained active in films and television. He was most recently seen in “Kalki 2898 AD” and is preparing for the next season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

Nidhi Shetty Says “Anupamaa” Sparks Discussion of Real-Life Issues

Mumbai — Actress Nidhi Shetty says the television series “Anupamaa” resonates with viewers by addressing social issues and family situations that many people experience.

Shetty, who plays Prerna, said the character’s story highlights double standards faced by women, including judgments over clothing and expectations placed on daughters-in-law.

“Respect shouldn’t depend on what a woman wears or what role she holds in the family,” she said. “Every woman deserves the freedom to make her own choices without being judged.”

Shetty said she has also faced criticism based on her appearance as an actress and content creator, but has learned to prioritize confidence and personal comfort over public opinion.

In the show’s current storyline, Prerna is seeking her share of the family property. Shetty said the demand is not motivated by greed, but by the character’s desire for dignity, financial security and independence.

Produced by Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi, “Anupamaa” stars Rupali Ganguly in the title role. (Source: IANS)