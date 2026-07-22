Bollywood Roundup: Mouni Roy, Shweta Tripathi, Dia Mirza, and more…

Mouni Roy to Lead Suresh Krissna’s Upcoming Romance

Mumbai–Actress Mouni Roy has been cast in filmmaker Suresh Krissna’s upcoming, yet-to-be-titled romantic drama, producer Prerna Arora announced.

The film will feature Roy in the lead role and explore a contemporary love story set against the backdrop of social media.

“Suresh sir has been one of my all-time favorite filmmakers,” Arora said. “It’s a very young love story with a relatable narrative set in the age of social media, and I truly believe audiences will connect with it.”

Krissna said Roy was chosen for her ability to convey the emotional depth required for the central character.

“She is mesmerizing, elegant, and a wonderfully talented performer,” he said. “With Mouni coming on board, the film has acquired an entirely new dimension.”

Arora said Roy agreed to join the project after hearing the script, adding that more announcements about the film are expected.

Shweta Tripathi Reflects on Golu Gupta’s Evolution in ‘Mirzapur’

Mumbai–Actress Shweta Tripathi says her character Golu Gupta has undergone a major transformation during the nearly decade-long journey of the “Mirzapur” franchise.

Tripathi, who will reprise the role in the upcoming “Mirzapur: The Film,” said Golu evolved from a young woman committed to doing the right thing into someone navigating power, grief, revenge and ambition.

“When we started shooting Mirzapur almost eight years ago, none of us could have predicted the journey it would take,” Tripathi said. “Very rarely does a show become part of everyday conversations, memes, celebrations and even the language people use.”

She said the franchise’s move from streaming to theaters reflects the audience’s long-standing connection with its characters.

“It’s not just a film adaptation. It’s the result of years of audience love,” she said. “In many ways, this film belongs to the fans as much as it belongs to us.”

Tripathi said portraying Golu has been one of the most rewarding experiences of her career, particularly because many young women have connected with the character’s resilience, flaws and refusal to conform to expectations.

Dia Mirza Draws Inspiration From Air Force Wives for ‘Operation Safed Sagar’

Mumbai–Actress Dia Mirza says the resilience and sacrifices of Air Force wives inspired her performance in the upcoming Netflix series “Operation Safed Sagar.”

Mirza portrays Kamalpreet Kaur Dhanoa, who served as an emotional anchor for the families of Air Force officers during the 1999 Kargil War.

“Kamal Maam’s part in this story was one of an anchor, somebody who held the women together, who really connected them as a force while their husbands were on the mission and what it meant to her and the women to experience what it was,” Mirza said at the trailer launch.

She said women who marry into the Air Force can never fully prepare for the realities their families may face.

“Every single day when their husbands step out of the home they bid them goodbye with a smile on their face even if they’ve had the biggest fight the night before,” Mirza said.

Directed by Oni Sen, “Operation Safed Sagar” recounts the Indian Air Force’s mission during the Kargil War and highlights the families who supported the officers involved.

The series also stars Jimmy Shergill, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina and Prajakta Koli. It will premiere Aug. 7 on Netflix.

Sanjay Dutt Shares Heartfelt Birthday Note for Wife Maanayata

Mumbai–Actor Sanjay Dutt marked his wife Maanayata Dutt’s birthday with a heartfelt social media post, calling her the person he loves most and thanking her for their two children.

Dutt shared several photos of the couple and their family, including images with their twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

“Happy birthday my dearest mama, you are the best mother, wife, friend and the one I love the most,” he wrote. “Thank you for being the most important part of my life and thank you for 2 wonderful kids you have given me.”

He also wished Maanayata success and happiness in the coming year.

Dutt’s eldest daughter, Trishala Dutt, also shared a birthday message for Maanayata, writing that she loved and missed her.

Sanjay and Maanayata married in Goa in February 2008 and welcomed Shahraan and Iqra in October 2010.

Abhay Deol Says India Has Long Put Community Before Country

Mumbai–Actor Abhay Deol has voiced support for students protesting recent violence, saying the unrest has exposed deep social divisions in India.

Deol shared Martin Niemöller’s postwar poem “First They Came,” which warns against remaining silent when others face injustice.

“Let’s admit to ourselves, culturally we have always placed our community before our country,” Deol wrote. “We speak with national pride, but we remain divided through religion, caste, class, and even language.”

He said those divisions have left society fragmented, fearful and focused primarily on individual well-being.

“Injustice and violence is not new in our country. It has only just arrived at your doorstep, and now even you cannot ignore it,” he added.

Deol was last seen in the 2023 series “Trial by Fire,” based on the Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy.

Ranbir Kapoor Asks Photographers to Avoid Flashing Lights Amid Eye Infection

Mumbai–Actor Ranbir Kapoor asked photographers to stop using bright flashes as he arrived at Mumbai airport while reportedly dealing with conjunctivitis.

Kapoor, dressed in an all-black outfit with sunglasses, briefly spoke with photographers before telling them, “Kuch dikh nahi raha hai,” meaning he could not see anything.

When asked to pause for more photos, he replied, “Rukke kya karu bhai?” before shielding his eyes and entering the terminal.

Reports said Kapoor contracted the eye infection from his daughter Raha, who had reportedly been diagnosed days earlier.

Kannada actor Yash was also seen at the airport that night. Kapoor and Yash will appear together in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-part adaptation of “Ramayana,” playing Lord Ram and Ravana, respectively.

Preity Zinta Calls for Dialogue as Delhi Student Protests Continue

Mumbai–Actress Preity Zinta has urged authorities and students to engage in constructive dialogue over the ongoing protests in Delhi while warning that peaceful demonstrations should not be hijacked to create unrest.

“While it’s important to support our students and ask for educational reforms that positively impact the future of our youth, it’s also very important that peaceful protests by students are Not hijacked by anti national elements to create chaos & change the nature of the protest,” Zinta wrote on X.

She expressed concern that groups inside and outside India could exploit students’ anger and frustration to deepen divisions.

Zinta said she supports educational reform, democracy and law and order, and called on both sides to remove any “nefarious elements” from the protests and begin meaningful talks.

The actress had earlier expressed support for activist Sonam Wangchuk and the protesting students, urging the government to open discussions and asking Wangchuk to end his prolonged fast to protect his health. (Source: IANS)