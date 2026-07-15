Bollywood Roundup: Rani Mukerji, Mouni Roy, Malavika Mohanan, and more…

Rani Mukerji to Receive Honorary Doctorate in Melbourne

Mumbai–Bollywood star Rani Mukerji will receive an Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University during the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

“I am deeply humbled to receive this Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University. Cinema has been my greatest teacher in my life’s journey and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire empathy, spark conversations and bring about positive change,” Mukerji said.

The degree will be presented Aug. 14 at Federation Square in Melbourne. The university is recognizing Mukerji’s contributions to Indian cinema and her support for women, children and marginalized communities.

Mukerji said receiving the honor during the festival made it especially meaningful and dedicated it to India and audiences worldwide.

La Trobe University Chancellor John Brumby said Mukerji’s work has promoted conversations about social justice, equality and inclusion.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will run from Aug. 13 to 23.

Mouni Roy Tells Paparazzi to Stop Filming Her

Mumbai–Actress Mouni Roy appeared visibly upset after photographers continued filming her as she left a dinner outing with friends in Mumbai.

A video showed Roy seated inside her car in a sleeveless black outfit as photographers recorded her through the window. She repeatedly gestured toward them and firmly said, “Band karo” (Stop it), before the vehicle drove away.

Roy had been dining with close friends Anusha Dandekar and Arjun Bijlani. The group was seen greeting one another outside the restaurant before spending the evening together.

Roy began her television career with “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” and later became widely known for shows including “Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev” and “Naagin.”

She made her Bollywood debut in “Gold” and later appeared in films such as “Made in China” and “Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.”

Malavika Mohanan Unveils Bridal Look From ‘Idhayam Murali’

Mumbai–Actress Malavika Mohanan has shared her first look from her special appearance in the upcoming Tamil film “Idhayam Murali.”

Behind-the-scenes photos showed Mohanan dressed as a traditional Tamil bride in a silk saree, temple jewelry, jasmine flowers and classic bridal accessories.

The actress also shared candid pictures with Fahadh Faasil, marking their first on-screen collaboration. Mohanan said working with the film’s young crew “fully felt like being-back-in-college energy.”

She added that she and Faasil have been friends for years and had often discussed finding the right project to do together. For now, she said, the cameo gave them a chance to finally share the screen.

Mohanan made her acting debut in the 2013 Malayalam film “Pattam Pole” and later appeared in Tamil films including “Petta,” “Master,” “Maaran” and “Thangalaan.”

She will next be seen with Vijay Sethupathi in “Pocket Novel” and opposite Karthi in “Sardar 2.”

Nick Jonas Says He Keeps Up With Bollywood Gossip

Mumbai–Singer and actor Nick Jonas says one of his favorite parts of being married to Priyanka Chopra Jonas is keeping up with Bollywood gossip.

Speaking on the Jonas Brothers’ podcast “Hey Jonas!,” Nick joked that he has enjoyed getting access to the latest Bollywood news during their nearly eight years together.

“So one of the things that I have loved most about these eight years together is all the Bollywood gossip I have got,” he said.

Priyanka joked that her husband’s social media feed is filled with gossip and said he often learns about Bollywood breakups before she does.

Nick admitted that he quietly follows several Bollywood gossip accounts but declined to reveal which celebrities he tracks, saying many are friends of the couple.

Nick and Priyanka began dating in 2018 and married later that year at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in 2022.

Parineeti Chopra Recalls Being Intimidated by Katrina Kaif

Mumbai–Actress Parineeti Chopra once revealed that she felt intimidated by Katrina Kaif, describing her as an idol with a serious demeanor.

A resurfaced clip from “Koffee With Karan” showed Aditya Roy Kapur saying Chopra was “petrified” of Kaif.

Chopra recalled seeing Kaif at the gym and immediately increasing the speed of her exercise bike. She said Kaif asked how long she had been working out and then instructed her to continue for another five minutes.

“So I was like, ‘Okay, okay. Whatever you say, I’ll do,’” Chopra said, adding that Kaif’s straight-faced manner made her nervous.

Chopra was most recently seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the musical biopic “Amar Singh Chamkila.”

She married politician Raghav Chadha in Udaipur in September 2023. The couple welcomed their son, Neer, in October 2025.

Alia Bhatt Gets Emotional at Akanksha Ranjan’s Wedding

Mumbai–Alia Bhatt became emotional while delivering a speech at the wedding of her longtime friend Akanksha Ranjan.

In a video from the celebrations, Bhatt described Ranjan as “the glue that holds us all together” and praised her for maintaining a special relationship with each member of their close-knit group.

“She has the most perfect, special, individual relationship with every girl in the group and she always shows up,” Bhatt said.

The actress said she became especially emotional while watching Ranjan walk down the aisle and seeing groom Sharan Sharma’s reaction.

“Looking at the tears in his eyes, I was like, it’s a good thing,” Bhatt said.

Ranjan’s sister, actress Anushka Ranjan, also spoke during the ceremony, praising the bride’s caring nature and unconditional love.

Akanksha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma married July 11 in an intimate ceremony attended by family and friends, including Bhatt and Athiya Shetty.

Karisma Kapoor Recalls Salman Khan’s Exhausting Schedule During ‘O O Jaane Jaana’

Mumbai–Karisma Kapoor has recalled how Salman Khan filmed the hit song “O O Jaane Jaana” despite being exhausted from working multiple shifts.

Speaking on “India’s Best Dancer Season 5,” Kapoor said Khan was extremely busy during the making of “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya” but still performed the song with ease.

“I remember when the song was released, we were doing multiple shifts in those days, and he was extremely tired. Yet, the way he performed this song with such ease was incredible,” she said.

Kapoor added that Khan’s style and swagger made the performance memorable, saying, “There is simply no one like Salman Khan in that song.”

She made the remarks after giving contestant Prathamesh a standing ovation for his performance to the track.

Released in 1998, “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya” also starred Kajol, Arbaaz Khan and Dharmendra. “O O Jaane Jaana” became one of the film’s most popular songs. (Source: IANS)