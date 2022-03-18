Bollywood Roundup: Rachi Sharma, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and more…

Rachi Sharma makes acting debut with ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’

Mumbai– Rachi Sharma is all set to made her acting debut with the television show ‘Woh toh Hai Albela’.

Talking about her character Rachi shares: ” I am playing the character of Rashmi who is very soft spoken, lovely and very emotional. She loves her sisters very much and she goes after her mother.”

Sharing about her preparations for the character she says: ” It’s my debut show so I tried to get into the depth of the character so that it looks natural to the audience and they accept me as their family member.”

The actress who hails from Indore came to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams of becoming an actress.

She further elaborates her shooting experience with her co-actors.

“It didn’t felt like I was shooting for the first time because the atmosphere was very positive. All my co-stars suported me and guided me wherever I needed help. Now we guys are like a family and we even call each other by their character names or the relationship we have with each other as per the show. So it’s amazing working with everyone,” concludes Rachi.

Vidya Balan: ‘Jalsa’ will change the way people look at life

Mumbai– Actress Vidya Balan, whose film ‘Jalsa’ releases on OTT on Friday, revealed that the film will trigger a change of arc in the audience as well on some level.

Linking it to the challenges that life throws at people, the actress said that every achievement calls for a ‘jalsa’ (celebration).

Talking about the film, she said, “‘Jalsa’ is a celebration and I think we keep on talking, you should celebrate every single day. At the end of the film you will realize that you have been through something and you emerge on the other side of it. It is like a celebration.”

Explaining further, she said, “There was a scene, where the politician’s son keeps using ‘Jalsa bapu Jalsa’ on all his hoardings. Every little challenge you overcome is a ‘Jalsa’ or rather requires a ‘Jalsa’. It’s a celebration of life with its ups and downs.”

She concluded by sharing her biggest takeaway from the project, as she said, “I think one thing all will take away is the fact that no one is infallible, we are all human and we are bound to something and that’s what makes us human. It is to fall and get on your own feet that life is all about.”

Madhuri Dixit: OTT platforms allow artistes to explore global stories

Mumbai– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who recently made her OTT debut with the series, ‘The Fame Game’, feels that the medium of OTT makes a film artiste one with the global platform as the distribution of content on OTT is worldwide.

It allows a storyteller to put their story in front of the world and add their narrative to the global repository of content. The actress said, “I think that we are adding our own story to so many stories around the world and I think that is the way OTT works.”

“In the medium of OTT you can be a first-time director but you can show a story in your own language or shoot it the way you want to. It gives you that flexibility to test and toy around with the subject of your story”, she added.

Madhuri’s ‘The Fame Game’ is a suspenseful family drama, which follows the story of actress Anamika Anand (played by Madhuri), who one fine day goes missing. The investigation that follows her sudden disappearance, uncovers the messy truth behind her perfect life and family.

Modesty a la Alia Bhatt: ‘I don’t think I have mastered everything’

New Delhi– Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, has talked about how even though she has touched the high of highs the actress is still grounded.

In a conversation with IANS, Alia, who will next be seen in ‘Brahmastra’, said: “I have a very good support system of friends and family… You have to tell yourself and understand that what you are doing as an actor is not really who you are… I am still that young girl who started 10 years ago. I don’t think I have mastered everything.

“I don’t think I have every understanding. I don’t think I have all the information in the world and I will only continue to learn and grow only if I continue to doubt myself. Being grounded is all about not believing in one’s own success or failure. You don’t take success to your head and you don’t take failure to your heart…

“Done something successful, pat your back and move on, something bad has happened, pat your heart and move on. You just have to move on and I am more interested in creating relationships — my friends, family, my loved ones than thinking about ‘oh I am so great!’. That is a very lonely place to be. ”

‘Brahmastra’ is directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

It has a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Ali Fazal says he wants to tell stories on a global scale

New Delhi– Actor Ali Fazal, who was recently seen sharing screen space with names like Gal Gadot in his latest release ‘Death On The Nile’ and is currently busy shooting with Gerard Butler for ‘Kandahar’, says he wants to be a part of stories on a global level.

In a conversation with IANS, Ali spoke about living several lives in one — from the world of ‘Fukrey’ to ‘Mirzapur’, to ‘Victoria and Abdul’ and ‘Death On The Nile’, Ali said: “It feels nice but I know the quest is larger… For artists in India our golden period was in the 1950s and I think that was the time when we were globally out there thanks to people like Satyajit Ray and everybody.

“So, I see that we have a big stake now again after a long long time and so I don’t want to reflect too much. I want to look ahead and I feel that there are so many more stories to tell and I feel that sometime ‘time dhokha de jaata hai’ (time betrays us) because I have half my work here and there which I am complaining about but I end up losing out on some stuff but one at a time I want to tell the stories that I want to on a global scale… I think we are going through a very big and interesting change here in Indian cinema.”

‘Kandahar’ the first collaboration between Ali and director Ric Roman Waugh, who has previously worked with Butler in ‘Greenland’ and ‘Angel Has Fallen’.

On the work front, Ali is shooting for filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj’s directorial ‘Khufiya’. (IANS)