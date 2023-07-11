Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Preity on Jai-Gia’s ‘mundan’: For Hindus it’s a ‘gesture of purification’

New Delhi– Actress Preity Zinta has shared a glimpse of the ‘mundan’ ceremony of her little twin munchkins Jai and Gia in Los Angeles, and described what relevance it holds in Hinduism.

Taking to her Instagram, Preity shared a photo of her little bundle of joys, wherein the two kids with their shaved heads can be seen playing with their toys, with their back towards the camera.

She wrote the caption as, “So the ‘Mundan ceremony’ finally happened this weekend. For Hindus the first shaving off the hair for babies is considered to be a gesture of purification from the memory of their previous births and freedom from the past. Here are Jai & Gia post their mundan ceremony. #tradition #mundanceremony #ting.”

Fans instantly flooded the comment section and showered their love on the children. They reacted by writing: “Awwwww…Wooooowww… You are sooo attached to your roots”; “Blessings to twins”; “Congratulations mama! May they always be blessed”; “Culture”.

On February 29, 2016, Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles. In 2021, they became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy.

Anil Kapoor looks back at 2009, when he attended San Diego Comic-Con

New Delhi– San Diego Comic-Con is back, and the excitement surrounding the 2023 edition of this fan-favourite event is reaching new heights.

Over the years, San Diego Comic-Con has played host to countless celebrities, with stars from Hollywood and the world of entertainment gracing its stages. But did you know that one of the first Indian celebrities to attend this event was none other than the charismatic Anil Kapoor?

In the year 2009, Anil made headlines when he stepped onto the stage of San Diego Comic-Con alongside a star-studded lineup, including Keifer Sutherland, Howard Gordon, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Katee Sackhoff, Freddie Prinze Jr, Brannon Braga, and David Fury, among others.

This remarkable gathering was for the press conference of the popular TV show ’24’.

Kapoor’s presence at San Diego Comic-Con marked a significant moment, not just for himself, but also for the Indian film industry.

As he shared the stage with internationally acclaimed stars, the Bollywood actor showcased his undeniable charm and uber-cool style, winning the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Kapoor’s participation in the convention demonstrated his passion for exploring new avenues and connecting with fans from different corners of the world.

The Bollywood star is at present soaking in the praise for his menacing portrayal of Shelly Rungta in the second part of ‘The Night Manager’.

He is also gearing up for his next theatrical release, ‘Animal’, where he will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.

Besides Animal, the actor also has the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Fighter’ in the pipeline.

Big B’s voice can bring the country together, say ‘KBC 15’ music makers

New Delhi– Musician duo Rohan and Vinayak have breathed new life into the iconic theme tune of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ (KBC 15), by adding megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s lyrical narration.

Big B’s deep baritone complements his musical delivery through the promo, in which the expression “naye armaan, nayi muskaan, naye aasmaan liye” sets the stage for the new season of KBC.

His poetic rendition of the promo dialogues was set to the upbeat music composed by Rohan and Vinayak, which culminated in Bachchan humming the iconic tune of the reality quiz show. It also sets the tone for a fresh avatar of the show.

Rohan and Vinayak, who have previously given music to films such as ‘Pink’, ‘Sarkar 3’ and ‘102 Not Out’ (incidentally, all Amitabh Bachchan-starrers), opened up on the ideation and execution of the tune.

“The tune of KBC 15 is registered in our hearts and minds and is unique to the show. Our first thought, behind making Mr Bachchan hum the theme tune, was that both the host and tune are the identity of the show and therefore, it only seemed right for us to bring them both together to invite the viewers to a new season,” Rohan said.

Vinayak added: “We have been fans of the legend since we were kids and having worked with him before, we know that his voice has that power and that allure which brings this country together. Thus, Rohan and I brainstormed, and we struck this chord. To have the face of the show, also be the voice of this video.”

Priyanka Chopra shares her ‘angel’ Malti’s summer look

New Delhi– Global star Priyanka Chopra, who is currently on a vacation with her family, has dropped an adorable glimpse of her sweet munchkin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka is currently spending quality time with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti (fondly called MM) , by the seaside.

Taking to Instagram story, Priyanka shared Malti’s photo, wherein she can be seen wearing a cute sky blue monokini, with strawberries printed on it. She has paired the outfit with a matching hat and a black sunglasses.

MM is also wearing a thin gold bracelet in her hand. The baby girl can be seen looking at the picturesque sea from a yacht.

PeeCee captioned the enchanting photo as ‘Angel’ with a red heart emoji.

Her husband, Nick Jonas, also dropped a glimpse of the family vacation by sharing a selfie from the boat. He wrote, “I got vacation eyes”.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the not-so-successful ‘Citadel’ and ‘Love Again’, and she now has ‘Heads of State’ in her kitty. (IANS)