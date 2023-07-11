Health Expo Presents Renowned Diabetes Expert Dr. Om Ganda on Diabetes Pandemic: Preventable, Treatable, and Reversible

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA—The 9th Annual Health, Fitness and Wellness Expo announced that Dr. Om Ganda, a renowned diabetes expert and Medical Director of the Lipid Clinic at Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, will give a talk on “Diabetes Pandemic: Preventable, Treatable, and Reversible.”

“We’re thrilled that Dr. Ganda has again agreed to make a presentation on the diabetes pandemic at the Health Expo,” said Upendra Mishra, producer of the Health Expo and publisher of INDIA New England News and its sister publications Life Sciences Times, IndUS Business Journal and the Boston Real Estate Times. “Dr. Ganda, who has published more than 200 peer-reviewed articles and 31 book chapters on diabetes and related diseases, is one of premier experts on diabetes. It will be a great opportunity for attendees to have a face-to-face conversation with Dr. Ganda at the Health Expo.”

The 9th Annual Health Expo is free to all attendees, but pre-registration is required. To register for free, please click here

The day-long Expo will be held from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Aug. 13, 2023 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Dr. Ganda, MD, MACE, is Medical Director of Lipid Clinic, an Investigator at Clinical Research, and a Senior Faculty of Global Education and Care at Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston. In addition, he is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Ganda’s special interests include Lipid Disorders, Type 2 Diabetes and Cardiovascular Risk Reduction.

Joslin Diabetes Center is world-renowned for its deep expertise in diabetes treatment and research. Joslin is an independent, non-profit institution affiliated with Harvard Medical School, and one of only 11 NIH-designated Diabetes Research Centers in the U.S.

Dr. Ganda also conducts clinical trials examining the relationship between type 1 and type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. He graduated from S.M.S. Medical College in India in 1966 and did his residency at All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

As in the past, Health Expo this year will focus on modern medicine, yoga, meditation, alternative medicine, physical fitness, beauty, anti-aging, and from onsite exercise training to keeping fit with Bollywood dancing and numerous workshops.

The expo brings together the region’s top health and wellness providers, top speakers and fun workshops to promote life-long health, fitness and wellness in our community. From free medical screenings to knowledgeable speakers to intensive yoga workshops, expo brings the best options for a lifetime of health for the New England community.