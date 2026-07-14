Bollywood Roundup: Krystle D’Souza, Bobby Deol, Ajay Devgn, and more…

Krystle D’Souza Calls Awakenings 2026 a ‘Core Memory’

Mumbai–Television actress Krystle D’Souza has shared highlights from her experience at Awakenings 2026, saying the music festival exceeded expectations and set a new standard for future events.

D’Souza posted photos and videos on Instagram showing her dancing and enjoying the festival with friends, including actor Rithvik Dhanjani.

“Core memory unlocked at @awakenings! Waited a whole year for this, and it still managed to exceed the hype. Did it with my core crew, lost ourselves in the music, found a million memories. Safe to say… we’re ruined for every other festival now. #awakenings2026,” she wrote.

Awakenings is known for extended performances by leading techno artists and attracts electronic music fans from around the world.

D’Souza recently appeared with Ayesha Khan in the song “Shararat” from “Dhurandhar,” directed by Aditya Dhar. The film featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.

Bobby Deol Calls ‘Alpha’ Transformation ‘Surreal’

Mumbai–Bobby Deol has described his digital de-aging in “Alpha” as a surreal experience, while stressing that technology cannot replace an actor’s performance.

Deol played Fateh Singh Lakhawat, a ruthless operative and trainer, in the film.

“It was honestly surreal seeing years disappear from my face! I’ve played many different characters over the years, but this was a first for me,” he said. “But technology can only do so much — you still have to perform the character truthfully.”

Director Shiv Rawail said the visual effects were used to support the story rather than as spectacle.

“The challenge was always to make the technology invisible so that audiences remained invested in the story and the performance, not the effect,” Rawail said.

The transformation was created by YRF’s in-house yFX division using artificial intelligence and visual effects. Sherry Bharda, Head of yFX Studios and VFX Supervisor, said the team used the technology across an entire sequence despite limited archival footage of Deol that matched the required lighting and angles.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Rawail, “Alpha” also stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor. The film was released in theaters on July 3.

Ajay Devgn Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Golmaal’

Mumbai–Ajay Devgn marked the 20th anniversary of “Golmaal: Fun Unlimited,” saying the comedy franchise’s fun remains “unlimited.”

The actor shared edited images of the cast in their popular characters on Instagram and wrote, “20 years since we started doing Golmaal… and the fun continues to be unlimited!”

Directed by Rohit Shetty and written by Neeraj Vora, “Golmaal: Fun Unlimited” was released on July 14, 2006. The film starred Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal.

Its success launched a franchise that later included “Golmaal Returns,” “Golmaal 3” and “Golmaal Again.” The series has become one of Bollywood’s most successful comedy franchises.

A fifth installment, “Golmaal 5,” has been announced and is in development.

Madhuri Dixit Shares Romantic Note for Husband Shriram Nene

Mumbai–Madhuri Dixit shared a series of photos with her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, along with a romantic message celebrating their bond.

“Some moments are special simply because of who you’re sharing them with,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

The photos showed Dixit in a pink sari, posing with Nene and her pet. The couple wore the outfits to the Mumbai wedding reception of filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor.

Dixit and Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon, married in Southern California in 1999. They have two sons, Arin and Ryan, and moved back to Mumbai in 2011.

Dixit recently appeared in the Netflix dark comedy “Maa Behen” and the streaming series “Mrs. Deshpande.”

Boney Kapoor Calls Daughter Anshula’s Wedding an Unforgettable Memory

Mumbai–Filmmaker Boney Kapoor shared an emotional note after his daughter Anshula Kapoor married her longtime partner, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar.

Kapoor posted photos from the wedding celebrations featuring the newlyweds, family members and guests, including Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol.

“Watching my genius beta Anshula getting married to Rohan is a memory I’ll carry forever,” he wrote on Instagram.

Anshula and Thakkar married July 6 in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. The celebrations included a traditional Mata Ki Chowki and a reception attended by several Bollywood figures.

For her bridal outfit, Anshula incorporated a 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta that belonged to her late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor. She said carrying the heirloom allowed her to honor the family that raised her while beginning a new chapter.

Anupam Kher Defends Ram Mandir Theft Remarks

Mumbai–Anupam Kher has defended his comments on the reported theft of donations linked to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, saying he spoke with “complete honesty and responsibility.”

In a video posted on X, the veteran actor said his remarks had been distorted to fuel controversy and that he remained committed to his position.

“People fear the truth the most when it doesn’t fit their agenda. A few days ago, whatever I said about the theft at the Ram Mandir, I said with complete honesty and responsibility. Even today, I stand by every single word I spoke,” Kher wrote.

He said critics wanted “debates, controversy, and noise” and had presented his comments out of context.

“I have never been afraid, I am not afraid today, and I never will be,” he wrote, adding that trolls, influencers or politicians would not make him change his views.

Kher’s remarks drew criticism after he reportedly described alleged irregularities involving Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 7 crore in temple donations as a “minor” issue while comparing them with destruction and looting during the Mughal era.

Hrithik Roshan Returns to Mumbai With Sons and Saba Azad

Mumbai–Hrithik Roshan returned to Mumbai early Tuesday after a family vacation with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan.

The actor was seen leaving Mumbai International Airport in an all-black casual outfit, while Azad and his sons walked behind him carrying pillows and other travel items.

Roshan and Azad have been in a relationship for several years and regularly attend film screenings, family gatherings and public events together. Azad also shares a close relationship with his sons.

Roshan was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. The former couple divorced in 2014 and continue to co-parent Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Roshan was most recently seen in a cameo in YRF’s “Alpha,” while Azad appeared in the Bobby Deol-starrer “Bandar.” (Source: IANS)