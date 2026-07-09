Bollywood Roundup: Huma Qureshi, Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra. and more…

Huma Qureshi Celebrates Kashmir Roots During Film Promotion

Mumbai — Actress Huma Qureshi revisited her family roots in Kashmir while promoting her film “Baby Do Die Do,” calling the visit to Srinagar an emotional return to her nanihal, or maternal home.

Qureshi, whose mother is from Kashmir, shared photos and videos from the trip on Instagram and thanked fans for the warm reception.

“What a beautiful return to our nanihal. Bringing #BabyDoDieDo to our nanihal in Srinagar was always going to be special. But the love and warmth we’ve been met with over the last 24 hours has made it something we’ll remember for a very long time,” she wrote.

The videos showed Qureshi watching the film with audiences, surprising fans with an unannounced appearance and interacting with viewers after the screening.

Speaking to the media, she said the team had come to thank people in Kashmir for their support.

“First of all, I just want to say Saqib is here, my entire cast is here, and my director is here. We just came to say thank you to Kashmir, because our film is playing over here and we are getting so much love. So, we wanted to come and thank you, and this is our Nanihal. You know, my mother is from here,” she said.

Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by the Saleem Siblings, “Baby Do Die Do” stars Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher and Chunky Pandey. The crime thriller follows a deaf and mute serial killer in Mumbai who can only hear the voice of her deceased sister. The film was released in theaters on July 3.

Amitabh Bachchan Says Admitting Mistakes Shows Character

Mumbai — Amitabh Bachchan has shared a reflective note on learning, self-awareness and the importance of accepting mistakes.

Writing on his blog, where he regularly interacts with his “extended family,” or “EF,” Bachchan said every day offers a chance to learn and adapt.

“Every day is an education… Every day is a fresh and new learning… every day is cherished for the opportunities it gives to be able to comply with the change and the new… learning is divine .. what was unknown and left to specialists, is good, one must have the ability to pick up whatever the ones that have the knowledge and experience, convey (sic),” he wrote.

The actor said there is value in relying on one’s own understanding, even when mistakes are made.

“Admitting a mistake is not wrong .. it shows character .. once you have admitted it, the burden of its non function is better understood, and all debate on it ends,” Bachchan wrote.

He added that sometimes the best way to end an argument is to let the other person feel heard, rather than continue a debate that wastes time.

“The ‘other’ feels a conquest achieved .. and you stop wasting time on continued argument, by moving on and using what could have been a time consuming enterprise, to devote to something that you have faith and trust and knowledge of .. it may be wrong, it could be right , but it is YOURS ..,” he wrote.

Bachchan ended the note by saying he had an early work call later in the day.

Parineeti Chopra Enjoys Mangoes, Chai During Delhi Rains

Mumbai — Parineeti Chopra gave fans a glimpse of a quiet monsoon afternoon at her Delhi home, sharing videos of rain, homegrown mangoes and chai.

The actress posted a video of her rain-soaked lawn on social media and captioned it, “Ghar ka Aam.” She later shared a basket of raw mangoes that had fallen from a tree during the downpour.

“I may or may not have run into the rain and collected these,” she wrote.

Parineeti also posted a cozy video of herself enjoying a cup of chai while watching the rain indoors.

“Chai and rains. Name a better duo..” she captioned the clip.

The actress has previously shared glimpses of her Delhi home, including the room designed for her son. In an earlier YouTube video, she said she and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, were personally involved in planning the room’s design.

Raghav had said the room was once his study, where he made some of the most important decisions of his life.

Parineeti and Raghav married on Sept. 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. On the work front, she was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s biographical musical drama “Amar Singh Chamkila,” alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

Richa Chadha Celebrates Natural Curls in Self-Love Post

Mumbai — Richa Chadha is embracing her natural curls and encouraging fans to celebrate their own beauty.

The actress shared a series of photos on social media as she returned to dancing and reflected on keeping things authentic.

“Back to dancing hence missing the tresses… that’s my real texture… think I’ll try keepin it real, more and more so,” she wrote.

Chadha said she loves her hair and jokingly described it as feeling like “antennae” after her ponytail touched the top of her head while she was meditating.

“I love my hair. That day I was meditating and the top of my pony accidentally touched the top of my crown and I felt a current. I am electrified at the thought that my hair is like antennae. Haha. Cute, magical and mildly scary it is,” she wrote.

On the work front, Chadha will next share screen space with husband Ali Fazal in Shashie Verma’s upcoming situational comedy set in Delhi. The project marks the couple’s first on-screen collaboration.

“The screenplay has a certain ease to it that instantly drew me in. It finds humour in everyday situations without trying too hard, and beneath all the laughter there’s something meaningful being said about people and society,” Chadha said.

She added that returning to a story set in Delhi brought back personal memories because she spent her early school years there.

The untitled film is scheduled to begin production in the second half of 2026 and is slated for theatrical release in April 2027.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shows Off Latest Bandana Look

Mumbai — Kareena Kapoor Khan appears to be embracing the bandana trend again, sharing a series of new vacation looks on social media.

The actress posted photos of herself wearing a navy blue and white bandana and captioned the post, “Loving this bandana as you can see.”

Kareena is currently enjoying a seaside getaway with husband Saif Ali Khan. Earlier, she shared photos of Saif walking out of the water in bright neon orange swim shorts.

“Summer’s going well #HotHusband,” she wrote, adding rainbow, heart and fire emojis.

Kareena and Saif met on the sets of “Tashan” in 2007 and married on Oct. 16, 2012. They have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena is preparing for Meghna Gulzar’s “Daayra,” in which she stars opposite Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time. The crime-and-justice drama is scheduled to release in September.

Saif was last seen in the crime thriller “Kartavya,” which premiered on May 15, 2026. (Source: IANS)