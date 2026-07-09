Vance Announces New Crackdown on H-1B Visa Fraud

Washington — Vice President J.D. Vance on Wednesday announced a new crackdown on alleged fraud involving the H-1B visa program, saying the U.S. Department of Labor has launched “dozens of subpoenas and investigations” targeting foreign entities accused of misusing the system to undercut American workers.

Speaking at an anti-fraud event in Milwaukee, Vance said the Trump administration is expanding its broader anti-fraud campaign beyond federal spending programs to include employment-based visas.

“We have a programme called the H1-B Visa programme, and this goes to show how broad-based the fraud task force is. We’re fighting for your taxpayer money, but we’re also making sure that fraudsters don’t take advantage of these visa programmes,” he said.

Vance said the program was originally intended to allow “a brilliant technology person or a brilliant scientist or a brilliant doctor” to work in the United States.

“But you know, what’s happening way too much is that big corporations and fraudsters overseas are using this programme to undercut the wages of American workers,” he said.

Announcing the new enforcement action, Vance said, “So, you know what we’re doing in the Trump administration? We’re saying no more: if you are trying to take advantage of that visa programme, you are not allowed into the United States of America.”

“Today, I’m proud to announce that the federal Department of Labor has started dozens of subpoenas and investigations into foreign fraudsters who are trying to take advantage of the H-1b visa programme,” he said.

Vance framed the move as part of the administration’s broader effort to ensure government programs serve their intended purpose rather than being exploited.

“Here’s a simple principle.. American jobs ought to go to American workers and not foreign fraudsters, and the Department of Labor is fighting back against it,” he said.

The vice president did not identify the companies, countries or individuals under investigation. He also did not provide details of the alleged violations or the legal basis for the subpoenas.

The H-1B program allows U.S. employers to temporarily hire highly skilled foreign professionals in specialized occupations, particularly in technology, engineering, healthcare and scientific research.

India is the largest source of H-1B professionals. In recent years, Indian nationals have accounted for the overwhelming majority of H-1B approvals, with Indian information technology companies and U.S. technology firms among the biggest users of the program. (Source: IANS)