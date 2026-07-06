Bollywood Roundup: Karisma Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Zeenat Aman, and more…

Karisma Kapoor Shares Glimpse of Waterlogging on ‘India’s Best Dancer’ Set

Mumbai — Actress Karisma Kapoor gave fans a look at the heavy waterlogging on the set of “India’s Best Dancer” season 5 as Mumbai continued to receive heavy monsoon rain.

Karisma, who is currently judging the dance reality show, shared a video on Instagram Stories on Monday showing water collected outside her vanity van.

“Guys! This is outside my van. Can you imagine what is happening here?” Karisma was heard saying in the video.

She also praised the show’s team for continuing work despite the difficult conditions.

In a recent episode of the show, Karisma reflected on how music has shaped her film career. Marking World Music Day, she said she was impressed by how younger performers interpret songs through dance and expression.

“Every time I step onto the set of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ season 5, I am amazed by how a whole new generation interprets music through their incredible expressions and movement. It beautifully reminds me that music has always been pure nostalgia, magic, and emotion all wrapped into one. When I look back at my own journey in cinema, some of my most beautiful memories are defined by the iconic songs I got to perform,” she said.

“Music has this incredible power to instantly transport you back to a moment, a feeling, or an era. It is so inspiring to see how a single melody can spark such diverse storytelling on stage today. This World Music Day, celebrate the songs that make you smile, the beats that make you dance, and the melodies that touch your heart. Keep celebrating the magic of music every day,” Karisma added.

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Her Must-Have Outdoor Shoot Ritual

Mumbai — Actress Rakul Preet Singh says team lunches are a non-negotiable part of her outdoor shooting schedules.

Rakul shared a throwback video on Instagram on Monday from the Lucknow schedule of her recent release “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do,” showing her enjoying lunch with her team.

The video featured a spread of local dishes, including Galouti Kabab, Seekh Kabab, Nalli, Mutton Korma, Dhaniya roti and Kulcha. Rakul said the food was memorable, but the gossip and fun with her team made the meal even better.

“One thing about our outdoor schedules? The team lunch ritual is NON negotiable…Throwing it back to PPAWD Lucknow Schedule where the food was great but the fun n gossip was greater.(sic),” she wrote.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do” stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul. The film is a sequel to the 2019 release “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” which starred Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film was released on May 15 and received mixed reviews.

Rakul recently said she wants to keep exploring new dimensions as an actor.

“I don’t want to be put in a box. Every film should teach me something new and help me discover different shades of myself as an actor,” she said.

Zeenat Aman Once Spoke About Women’s Roles in Bollywood

Mumbai — Veteran actress Zeenat Aman once opened up about how women were portrayed in Bollywood, saying most actresses were limited to ornamental roles.

During an interaction for the documentary “Journey Into India,” the “Yaadon Ki Baaraat” actress said women in Hindi films were often given little to do beyond supporting the male lead.

“90% of the time, most of the women here are just playing ornamental roles, purely ornamental. They sing, and dance, and sort of prance around the leading man, and that’s about it,” she said.

Zeenat also noted that change had begun, with more actresses demanding meaningful parts.

“What I feel is happening now is that there are changes coming about. There are women demanding, you know, good roles and refusing to work in films unless they have participation. They want to do something, they demand something, and they are getting something to do. And I think that’s exciting because I think the women in India should have something to identify with other than, you know, just ornamentation,” she said.

Zeenat Aman entered films after winning Femina Miss India and Miss Asia Pacific International in 1970. She made her Bollywood debut with “Hulchul” in 1971 and rose to fame with Dev Anand’s “Haré Rama Haré Krishna.”

She later appeared in several major films, including “Yaadon Ki Baaraat,” “Roti Kapada Aur Makaan,” “Ajanabee,” “Warrant,” “Chori Mera Kaam,” “Dharam Veer,” “Chhailla Babu,” “Hum Kisise Kum Naheen” and “The Great Gambler.”

Niti Taylor Breaks Down After Sohail Khan Nominates Her on ‘The Alliance’

Mumbai — Actress Niti Taylor became emotional after Sohail Khan nominated her on the reality show “The Alliance.”

Niti said she understood that the show was a game and that one contestant has to leave each week, but recent rejections in her personal and professional life had left her feeling vulnerable.

After the nomination, Sohail tried to comfort her, saying, “Niti, I’m really sorry. It’s nothing personal.”

Holding back tears, Niti said, “I know I have to go home, but I felt really bad. Especially from both of you. At the end, it’s a game, I know. I gave my 100 percent. Maybe because recently, I’ve been getting a lot of rejections in my life. That’s why I’m getting hurt.”

As she broke down, Sohail hugged her and assured her that their friendship would continue beyond the show.

“You have become a new friend in my life and I promise to keep this bond for a lifetime,” he told her.

Niti added, “I am not tough., I have never been this weak. So many things have happened in my life. I can’t take it anymore.”

The emotional exchange ended with Niti hugging Sohail as other contestants looked on. Sohail said his decision was strategic and did not reflect their personal bond.

Niti Taylor is known for her roles in “Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan,” “Ishqbaaaz,” “Ghulam” and “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.” Sohail joined “The Alliance” as a celebrity contestant a few days ago.

Karan Tacker Warns Fans About Fake Manager Scam

Mumbai — Actor Karan Tacker has warned people about a fraud attempt involving individuals allegedly posing as his manager to scam others.

Karan shared the warning on Instagram, urging people to block and report any suspicious contact.

“Hi, someone using the numbers below is falsely posing as my manager and trying to scam people. If they contact you, please block and report them. Thank you,” he wrote, while sharing the numbers linked to the scam.

Karan began his acting career with a small role in the 2008 film “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” before moving to television with shows such as “Love Ne Mila Di Jodi” and “Rang Badalti Odhani.” He gained wider recognition with “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.”

He later appeared in “Special Ops” as an undercover intelligence officer and reprised the role in “Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.” He also played IPS officer Amit Lodha in “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter” and was most recently seen in “Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery.”

At the trailer launch of “Bhay,” Karan said the role was emotionally challenging and difficult to leave behind after filming.

“I don’t want to sound very overindulgent as an actor, but for me, especially when it came to playing this part, I really had a challenge switching off from the heaviness of what you do on set, and you come back home. There have been so many times when I’ve messaged my mom on my way back home from work, saying, “Mom can you just stay up for me?,” he said.

“Just have a cup of tea with me or maybe lie down next to me until I go to sleep,” because had this been just a show which was a horror show, which was fictitious and you were just building a character, there’s a lot of make believe, but you’re dealing with real person’s story and you’re dealing with a real person who passed away in an unfortunate incident, it does somewhere stay with you,” he added. (Source: IANS)