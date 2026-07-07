Bollywood Roundup: Somy Ali, Neha Dhupia, Munmun Dutta, and more…

Somy Ali Recalls Childhood Memory With Rajesh Khanna

Mumbai — On the occasion of Chocolate Day, actress Somy Ali recalled a childhood meeting with legendary Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna, saying his warmth left a lasting impression on her.

Ali said she was about seven years old when she met Khanna, who kissed her on the forehead and gave her a chocolate bar.

“Yes, I have one very special memory. When I was around seven years old, I met the legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. He was incredibly warm and kind. He kissed me on my forehead and gave me a chocolate bar. I still remember that moment so clearly — it felt magical. For a little girl, meeting a superstar like him and receiving chocolate from him was unforgettable. That small gesture stayed with me for years. Even today, whenever I eat chocolate, that childhood memory quietly comes back to me,” Ali told IANS.

Khanna, widely regarded as Hindi cinema’s first superstar, was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2013. He died in Mumbai at the age of 69.

Ali also said chocolate remains a source of comfort for her.

“I think it’s beautiful that something as simple as chocolate can bring comfort. Life is full of ups and downs, and sometimes we all need a small moment of sweetness — whether we’re celebrating or trying to lift our mood. Chocolate, for many of us, becomes that little pause. It doesn’t solve our problems, but it gives us a moment of comfort. And I think there’s nothing wrong with allowing ourselves that small joy, especially on difficult days,” she said.

Ali said she prefers dark chocolate and enjoys it in moderation, especially on her weekly cheat day.

“Yes, I am definitely a chocolate person! I usually try to be mindful, but Friday is my cheat day, and I love indulging in dark chocolate. I find it rich without being overly sweet, and there’s something deeply satisfying about it. I don’t go for very milky or overly sugary chocolates — dark chocolate feels more balanced to me,” she said.

Neha Dhupia Says Lionel Messi’s Link to ‘52 Blue’ Has Boosted Film’s Global Spotlight

Mumbai — Actress Neha Dhupia says Lionel Messi’s association with her debut international film, “52 Blue,” has brought major global attention to the project.

The film will open the London Indian Film Festival with its European premiere at BFI Southbank on July 9. Dhupia is expected to attend the premiere in London with actor Adil Hussain and the rest of the cast.

“To have our European premiere at the iconic BFI Southbank is a huge honour for the entire team. Sharing this moment with such talented co-actors like Adil Hussain and the rest of the cast makes it even more memorable,” Dhupia said.

“The association of someone as globally admired as Lionel Messi with the film has also brought an incredible spotlight to the project internationally. I genuinely cannot wait to experience the audience reaction in London and celebrate this journey with everyone who has been part of bringing 52 BLUE to life,” she added.

Dhupia said the film is especially meaningful because it marks her first international project.

“52 Blue will always be an incredibly special film for me because it marks my first international project, and to see it opening a festival as prestigious as the London Indian Film Festival feels surreal,” she said.

“As actors, we constantly seek stories that move us, challenge us, and stay with us long after the camera stops rolling, and this film did exactly that for me. The response to the trailer has been deeply encouraging, especially the love coming in for my character and performance. It reassures you that audiences are connecting with the emotional world of the film,” she added.

Directed by Ali El Arabi, “52 Blue” follows Ashish, a 23-year-old man who escapes isolation at home with his mother’s support and travels to Qatar during the 2022 World Cup to meet his idol, Messi.

Munmun Dutta Seeks Justice After Bengal Minor Girl Found Dead

Mumbai — Television actress Munmun Dutta has expressed outrage after a 12-year-old girl was found dead in West Bengal’s Baruipur area.

Dutta shared a poster on social media that read, “Justice for Baruipur,” and wrote, “A 12 year old girl, a mere child, raped and murdered. Yet AGAIN. Find these MEN. (sic).”

The girl’s body was recovered from a pond on July 5 after she had been missing since July 4. Her family has alleged that she was raped and murdered, though police have not yet confirmed the claim.

Police said the cause of death and whether the child was sexually assaulted will be determined after the autopsy report. The autopsy was completed on the night of July 5.

Tension flared in the area after the body was found. The Baruipur Police District imposed prohibitory orders on July 6 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, banning gatherings of five or more people in areas under three police stations until further orders.

A large police contingent has been deployed to prevent further unrest. Locals had protested with the girl’s body, and there were allegations that a young man was beaten to death on suspicion of being involved, though there has been no official confirmation.

Dutta began her acting career with “Hum Sab Baraati” in 2004 and later appeared in Pooja Bhatt’s film “Holiday.” She is best known for her role in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” one of India’s longest-running television series.

Mira Kapoor Marks 11th Anniversary With Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai — Mira Rajput Kapoor marked her 11th wedding anniversary with actor Shahid Kapoor on July 7 with a sweet social media post.

Mira shared a throwback photo from the couple’s visit to Madame Tussauds, where they posed with Shahid’s wax statue. In the picture, Shahid is seen in a striped formal suit, while his wax figure is dressed in a black-and-white tuxedo. Mira is seen standing between them in a sleeveless black gown.

“When 1+1 = 11 Happy Anniversary love of my life!” she wrote.

Shahid and Mira married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi. Their match was arranged through Radha Soami Satsang Beas, to which both families belong.

The couple has two children, daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018.

Shahid, the son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azim, was last seen in “Cocktail 2” and “O Romeo.”

Shilpa Manjunath Says Her Approach to Fitness Has Changed

Chennai — Actress Shilpa Manjunath says her approach to fitness has changed, with a greater focus on enjoying movement and trying new forms of exercise.

Sharing a workout video on Instagram, Manjunath said she no longer sees fitness only as spending every day in the gym.

“Lately, my approach to fitness has changed. There was a time when I was in the gym all seven days of the week. Now, I’m in a phase where I want to experiment, have fun, and enjoy the journey while staying fit,” she wrote.

She said fitness is no longer just about lifting weights or watching the scale, but about moving her body in different ways and finding joy in staying active.

“That said, weight training and yoga are still my foundation. They keep me strong, grounded, and balanced while I continue exploring everything else. Fitness should evolve with you and right now, this version feels the happiest,” she added.

Manjunath recently thanked her Pilates trainer for helping her build strength, discipline and confidence.

On the work front, she will next be seen in director Praveen S. Vijay’s courtroom drama “Sathyavan Savithiri,” starring Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on July 24.

Produced by Zee Studios and Drumsticks Productions, the film features cinematography by Arul Vincent, music by Sam C.S. and editing by Prasanna G.K.

Bhavna Pani Opens Up About Role in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Pritam & Pedro’

Mumbai — Actress Bhavna Pani says working on Rajkumar Hirani Films’ “Pritam & Pedro” was a special opportunity and a proud moment in her career.

Pani said she was first approached by director Abhinav Arun and associate director Rituja for an audition, and only later learned the project was backed by Rajkumar Hirani Films.

“It was only later that I discovered it was for Rajkumar Hirani Films. I went through the audition process, and since the character is crucial to the story and the climax, they wanted someone who could leave a strong impact. There wasn’t a second thought. Even though it’s a cameo, it’s a very important character that changes the course of the story,” she told IANS.

Pani said she had worked with Hirani earlier, as he edited her debut film “Tere Liye.”

“Raju sir actually edited my debut film Tere Liye. He’s always been incredibly warm and encouraging towards me. Reconnecting on this project felt very natural because we had already worked together before,” she said.

“Being associated with Rajkumar Hirani Films is a huge honour. He’s a legendary filmmaker, and working with him is on every actor’s bucket list,” she added.

Pani said the shoot also brought her back in touch with familiar faces, including producer Sahil Khosla, who was her school senior. She also previously worked with Rajkumar Hirani Films on advertising campaigns directed by Shimit Amin.

“It really felt like coming home,” she said.

The cybercrime comedy-thriller series “Pritam & Pedro” premiered on July 3, 2026. Pani also has another film scheduled for release in September, along with several web series awaiting release. (Source: IANS)