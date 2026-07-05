When Salman Khan Quipped That ‘Aamir Khan Will Not Stop Until He Perfects Marriage’

Mumbai–An old quip by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan about Aamir Khan’s marriages has made a comeback on social media after Aamir tied the knot with longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony on Sunday.

The humorous remark dates back to Salman’s appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, where host Kapil Sharma pointed out that Aamir had introduced the world to his girlfriend while Salman, despite being six months younger, was still unmarried.

Responding in his trademark witty style, Salman joked, “Aamir is an outstanding personality. The whole world knows he is a perfectionist. Until he perfects marriage, he will keep getting married.”

The audience erupted in laughter, and the clip has once again gone viral following Aamir’s third wedding, with fans sharing the video across social media platforms.

Aamir and Gauri Spratt got married in a registered ceremony at the actor’s Bandra residence in Mumbai in the presence of close family and friends.

The intimate celebration was attended by Aamir’s three children from his previous marriages—Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and Azad Rao Khan—along with his son-in-law Nupur Shikhare and his mother.

Among those present were filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, members of the Ambani family, actor Elli AvrRam, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, and politician Raj Thackeray.

The wedding marks Aamir’s third marriage. He was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. Following their separation in 2002, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy before announcing their separation in 2021.

Aamir made his relationship with Gauri public on his 60th birthday in March last year, revealing that they had known each other for more than 25 years but had only recently become romantically involved.

With Aamir beginning a new chapter in his personal life, Salman’s tongue-in-cheek observation has once again become a talking point among fans, proving that the actor’s one-liners have a way of resurfacing at just the right moment.