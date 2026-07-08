Bollywood Roundup: Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher, and more…

Vicky Kaushal Praises Vir Hirani’s Journey From ‘Sanju’ Sets to Acting

Mumbai — Actor Vicky Kaushal recalled watching Rajkumar Hirani’s son Vir Hirani on the sets of Sanju, where Vir worked behind the scenes before beginning his own acting journey.

Vir has recently drawn praise for his performance in Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut series Pritam & Pedro. Kaushal congratulated the team and praised Vir’s growth over the years.

“I have known Vir since the time of ‘Sanju’, and I’ve seen him clap in front of me during the shoots. Since the day I’ve known him, he has always been incredibly sincere, and over the years, he’s worked hard and learned so much. It’s been wonderful to watch his journey, and I wish him all the very best,” Vicky said.

Kaushal also praised the series’ team, saying, “The entire team is incredible, Raju sir, Avinash Arun, Arin, Vikrant Massey, and Arshad Warsi have all come together to create something truly special, and I’m excited for everyone to experience their work.”

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Pritam & Pedro marks the filmmaker’s OTT directorial debut. The series also stars Arshad Warsi and Mona Singh.

Shilpa Shetty Shares All-Girls Family Trip With Mother, Sister and Daughter

Mumbai — Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared glimpses from an all-girls family vacation with three generations of women, including her mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty and daughter Samisha.

The actress posted a carousel of photos and videos from the trip on social media, writing, “Three generations. Four hearts. One unforgettable girls’ trip. Mom. Sis. Daughter. Me. The best kind of holiday… core memories unlocked.. #GirlsTrip #Gratitude #GirlsJustWannaHaveSun.”

One photo shows the family enjoying lunch, with Samisha kissing Shilpa on the cheek as Sunanda and Shamita smile for the camera. Samisha is seen wearing a blue arm cast, suggesting she may have suffered an injury.

Other pictures show Shilpa and Samisha making playful faces, Shilpa kissing Shamita during a shopping outing, and the mother-daughter duo laughing near a private pool. The album also includes beach and resort views from the vacation.

In one video, Shilpa is seen holding a white pigeon and singing “Kabutar Jaa” from Maine Pyaar Kiya before letting the bird fly away.

Samisha was born through surrogacy on Feb. 15, 2020. Shilpa and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, are also parents to son Viaan Raj Kundra, who was born in 2012.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the 2023 comedy-drama Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi. The film also starred Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral and Chaitanya Choudhry.

Anupam Kher Visits Ram Mandir, Says Donation Theft ‘Shouldn’t Have Happened’

Mumbai — Veteran actor Anupam Kher offered prayers at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, where he is shooting for his upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi.

Kher said he visited the temple to seek blessings before beginning work on the film in Ayodhya.

“Our new film, Shri Ram Bhoomi, is about to start shooting in Ayodhya for the next 10-12 days. I have come here to seek the blessings of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. I have come here to pray for their health and peace,” he said.

Kher also reacted to the Ram Temple donation theft case, calling the alleged incident wrong.

“If there is a theft in the house, they don’t put a chain around the house. What happened was wrong; it shouldn’t have happened. But Sanatan and Ramji are from the Dwapar Yuga, from the Yugo Yuga and… And we should take this as an incident. Those who have done this, they should definitely be caught. But there should be no blame on Sanatan or Ramji,” he said.

Police in Ayodhya have sought custody of three accused in the case after recovering large amounts of cash during the investigation. Officials said custody is needed to examine bank accounts and trace the financial trail linked to the recovered money.

Police said Rs 14,25,000 was recovered from accused Lavkush Mishra, Rs 16,82,046 from Anukalp Mishra and Rs 18,07,063 from Karunesh Pandey.

A Special Investigation Team formed by the Uttar Pradesh government has submitted a preliminary report alleging systematic theft during the donation counting process. According to the report, CCTV footage from April 27 to June 5, 2026, showed about 70 instances of counting staff hiding bundles and loose notes in clothes, shoes and other personal items.

The SIT identified six people with prima facie evidence of involvement and flagged major lapses in supervision and procedure, including improper frisking, lack of biometric attendance, mixing of donations from different boxes and unauthorized access to donation box keys.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and Anil Mishra on moral grounds and is implementing reforms. The SIT investigation is continuing.

Kareena Kapoor Shares Beach Photos of Saif Ali Khan From Family Vacation

Mumbai — Kareena Kapoor shared new photos from her family vacation, posting candid pictures of Saif Ali Khan walking out of the sea during a beach getaway.

In the pictures, Saif is seen emerging from the water in bright neon orange swim shorts as Kareena captures the moment from the shore.

Kareena captioned the post, “Summer’s going well #HotHusband,” adding rainbow, heart and fire emojis.

On Tuesday, Kareena also shared a vacation photo of son Taimur Ali Khan standing beside her as she photographed a bowl of fresh fruit.

Kareena and Saif are reportedly vacationing in Greece. The couple first met on the sets of Tashan in 2007 and married on Oct. 16, 2012. They have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan, born in 2016, and Jehangir Ali Khan, born in 2021.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, co-starring Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is expected to release in September.

Saif was last seen in the 2026 crime thriller Kartavya, in which he played a police officer.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor Recreate ‘Gunday’ Moment at Anshula Kapoor’s Reception

Mumbai — Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor reunited at Anshula Kapoor’s wedding reception, dancing to their Gunday hit “Tune Maari Entriyaan.”

The actors brought their familiar energy and bromance to the stage as they performed to the chartbuster from the 2014 film.

Anshula Kapoor, Arjun’s sister and Ranveer’s cousin, hosted the star-studded reception with her husband, Rohan Thakkar, on Tuesday.

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the celebration. Jackie Shroff arrived with a plant as a gift, while Janhvi Kapoor wore a shimmering lavender-gold saree with diamond jewelry. Boney Kapoor was seen in a white suit after earlier appearing in a red suit.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza also attended, with Riteish in a navy bandhgala and Genelia in an embroidered outfit. Varun Dhawan arrived in an all-black look, while Chunky Panday wore a coral kurta and attended with wife Bhavna Pandey.

Earlier, Anshula shared the story behind her bridal outfit, saying she carried her late mother’s 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta on her wedding day. She paired the heirloom piece with an antique rose lehenga and layered emerald and pearl jewelry.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Video of Daughter Malti Exploring Airplane Cockpit

Mumbai — Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse from her travel diary, posting a video of her daughter Malti Marie exploring an airplane cockpit.

The actress shared the clip on Instagram Stories while traveling from France to London. In the video, Malti is seen standing near the cockpit and looking at the controls. She wore a red dress with a white sweater and had her hair tied in two pigtails with bows.

Priyanka did not add a caption to the video.

Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, welcomed Malti via surrogacy in 2022. The couple later revealed that Malti was born prematurely and spent more than 100 days in the NICU before coming home.

Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by S.S. Rajamouli. She is also part of Krrish 4, which marks Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut. (Source: IANS)