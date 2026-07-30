Bollywood Roundup: Bhumi Pednekar, Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre, and more…

Bhumi Pednekar Criticized for Wearing Sunglasses During Sawan Puja

Mumbai — Bhumi Pednekar drew criticism on social media after sharing a video of herself offering prayers at a Shivling while wearing sunglasses.

The actress posted photos and clips from her Sawan observance on Instagram, showing her pouring water over the Shivling. Several users accused her of treating the prayer ceremony like a photo shoot and questioned why she did not remove her sunglasses.

“As Sawan begins, I pray not for an easier life, but for the strength to walk it with grace. Har Har Mahadev,” Pednekar captioned the post.

Pednekar will next appear as warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma in the historical drama “The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” directed and produced by Sandeep Singh.

Madhuri Dixit Pays Tribute to Pandit Birju Maharaj, Saroj Khan on Guru Purnima

Mumbai — Madhuri Dixit Nene paid tribute to her late mentors Pandit Birju Maharaj and Saroj Khan on Guru Purnima, thanking them for shaping her as an artist and a person.

The actress shared a collage of photographs with the renowned Kathak maestro and the legendary choreographer.

“Thank you, Pandit Birju Maharaj ji and Saroj ji, for your guidance and for shaping me as an artist and as a person,” Dixit wrote.

Khan choreographed several of Dixit’s most memorable songs, including “Ek Do Teen,” “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga,” “Maar Dala” and “Tabah Ho Gaye.”

Pandit Birju Maharaj helped strengthen Dixit’s classical dance skills and choreographed “Kahe Chhed Mohe” from “Devdas.”

Sonali Bendre Begins New Chapter as Presenter With ‘Sohla’

Mumbai — Sonali Bendre is stepping into a new role as a presenter with the upcoming film “Sohla,” which she described as a meaningful start to a new chapter in her career.

Bendre said she has long been drawn to stories that leave audiences reflecting on life. She said “Sohla” connected with her through its themes of hope, resilience and the quiet strength of ordinary people.

“As I step into this role as a presenter, I hope to champion films that move people emotionally while introducing audiences to storytellers and voices that deserve to be discovered,” she said.

Written and directed by Saaikat Bagbaan, the film is produced by Rose Movies and CarryOn Pictures. It is scheduled to open in theaters on Oct. 16.

Sonam Kapoor’s Mother-in-Law Shares Family Photos on Anand Ahuja’s Birthday

Mumbai — Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja, shared a collection of family photographs featuring the actress, Anand Ahuja and their two sons to mark Anand’s birthday.

The pictures offered glimpses of the couple’s vacations and family outings, including moments of Anand holding his younger son, feeding elder son Vayu ice cream and spending time with both children.

“Loving you has been the greatest privilege of my life, and being your mother will forever be my most cherished blessing,” Priya wrote in a birthday message to her son.

She also praised Anand as a caring son, brother, husband and devoted father. Anand responded, “That’s the sweetest, mom! Love you.”

Sonam and Anand married in Mumbai in May 2018 and welcomed Vayu in August 2022. Their second son was born earlier this year.

Kamal Haasan Praises Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

Mumbai — Kamal Haasan praised Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” calling the film a cinematic achievement that “belongs to the ages.”

“Homer dreamt it. Nolan dared it. I applauded it,” the actor-filmmaker wrote on social media, urging audiences to watch the epic. Haasan also said a special tribute recorded by him would be shown in Indian theaters.

Based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem, “The Odyssey” follows Odysseus’ difficult journey home after the Trojan War. The film marks Nolan’s entry into large-scale mythological storytelling and was filmed across several international locations using IMAX technology.

Haasan was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s “Thug Life” and is expected to return in the sequel to “Kalki 2898 AD.” (Source: IANS)