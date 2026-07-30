Jassie Gill Remembers Late Mother in Emotional Tribute

Mumbai — Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill paid an emotional tribute to his mother, Ravinder Kaur, following her death on July 27.

Gill shared two throwback photographs with his mother on Instagram Thursday, along with a message expressing his wish to remain her son in every lifetime.

“Har janam bane tu Maa meri, har janam main tera putt hova. Alvida Maa. Until we meet again, rest peacefully,” he wrote.

The Punjabi message translates to: “May you be my mother in every lifetime, and may I be your son in every lifetime.”

Kaur died after a prolonged illness. Media reports said she had been undergoing cancer treatment for nearly six months.

Her death prompted an outpouring of condolences from members of the Punjabi music and film industries, as well as fans who offered support to Gill and his family.

The last rites were scheduled to be held in the family’s native village of Jandali in Punjab.

Gill has generally kept his family away from the public spotlight but has frequently credited their support for helping shape his career.

The singer-actor is next scheduled to appear opposite Amyra Dastur in the Punjabi film “Judaa,” which is set to be released in theaters on Aug. 21, 2026. (Source: IANS)