Anil Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message for Son-in-Law Anand Ahuja

Mumbai — Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared a heartfelt birthday message for his son-in-law Anand Ahuja, saying his presence brings a sense of calm, comfort and positivity.

Kapoor posted a collection of family photographs on Instagram Thursday, including images of Ahuja spending time with his children.

“Anand, I don’t know why, but every time I see you, meet you, look at your pictures, or even hear your voice, I instantly feel calmer. There’s just something about you,” Kapoor wrote.

The veteran actor also praised Ahuja for the care and warmth he shows toward his family.

“Watching the way you take care of everyone around you, the warmth you carry, and the love and care you give to Sonam, your kids and all of us too so effortlessly, it brings me so much peace, positivity, comfort and makes me happy,” he wrote.

Kapoor concluded the message by thanking Ahuja for being himself.

“Thank you for being exactly who you are. Thank you for everything, beta. Happy Birthday. Take care. Love you, man,” he added.

Kapoor’s daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor, married Ahuja in May 2018 after the couple had been in a relationship for several years.

They welcomed their first son, Vayu, in August 2022 and their second son, Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja, in March 2026.

Anil Kapoor was most recently seen in the action thriller “Alpha,” directed by Shiv Rawail. The film, part of the YRF Spy Universe, also stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol. (Source: IANS)