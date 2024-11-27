Bollywood Roundup: Alaya F, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Khan, and more…

Alaya F to ring in her birthday at villas in Goa

Mumbai– Actress Alaya F will be celebrating her 37th birthday on November 28. The actress plans to ring in her special day with her close friends at private villas in Goa.

A source close to the actress revealed that Alaya has planned an intimate celebration with her close friends and her mother in Goa. The insider was quoted as saying, “Alaya F is celebrating her birthday in Goa with 5 of her close friends. She has chosen a luxury resort that has a couple of private villas too. A quick trip of 3 days to enjoy her special day with her friends. Interestingly, her mother is also in Goa currently, so she will be joining them to celebrate this big day.”

Last year, the ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actress marked her birthday with a vibrant poolside celebration. She posted a series of her photos from the celebration on Instagram, captioning them “Level 26.” In pictures, she sported a variety of bikinis and two-piece co-ord sets.

The first photo showed Alaya posing elegantly with a glass of champagne in hand. In the next image, she was seen enjoying herself by the pool.

Meanwhile, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” alongside Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Manushi Chhillar. She also played the role of Srikanth Bolla’s girlfriend in the biopic “Srikanth,” opposite Rajkummar Rao.

The actress recently expressed her desire to be a part of fresh, relatable content that resonates with the Gen Z generation.

She shared, “I’m really excited to find a project that speaks to our generation—Gen Z and even the Alpha generation. We live in such a dynamic time where everything is evolving so quickly, especially with social media, technology, and the way we communicate.”

Alaya also expressed her enthusiasm for being part of projects that are inspired by real-life stories and personal experiences.

Sonali Bendre is in ‘college again’

Mumbai– Actress Sonali Bendre recently took to her Instagram handle to share a post where she reminisces about her college days.

On Wednesday, the actress posted a series of her photos posing against the backdrop of a college. For the caption, Sonali wrote, “Ah to be in a college again!.” The actress seems to cherish her college memories through the post. In the photos, she is seen wearing a white shirt paired with a skirt.

Notably, many fans flocked to the comments section to shower love on the post. One excited fan commented, “That’s my college and that balcony was my room. Room number 4 and you look absolutely beautiful.” Another wrote, “And to look like that.”

On the personal front, the ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ hai actress recently celebrated 22 years of togetherness with her husband Goldie Behl.

To mark this milestone, Sonali dropped a sweet video and captioned it, “22 @goldiebehl.” While the caption was simple, the video montage spoke volumes about their relationship.

The actress also included the song “Maiyya” by the composer duo Sachet-Parampara from the film “Do Patti.” The video featured Sonali and Goldie’s unseen photos from their outings, starry appearances, and vacations.

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl exchanged vows in a grand ceremony on November 12. Their wedding was a star-studded affair, graced by prominent personalities, including the then Chief Minister of Mumbai, Vilasrao Deshmukh. The couple is also proud parents to their son, Ranveer.

In terms of work, Bendre is widely known for her performances in films like “Diljale,” “Duplicate,” “Major Saab,” “Dhai Akshar Prem Ke,” “Sarfarosh,” and “Hum Saath Saath Hain.”

The actress was last seen in the second season of the show “The Broken News.” She reprised her role of Ameena Qureshi in the series, which also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Indraneil Sengupta.

Aamir Khan opens up about Salman’s support during making of this blockbuster movie

Mumbai– Actor Aamir Khan has recently revealed how Salman Khan helped him secure the title for his film “Dangal.”

During a press conference, Aamir shared an intriguing story about how Salman played a crucial role in obtaining the rights to the title. The ‘PK’ actor shared, “There’s another thing I need to thank Salman for, which is the title Dangal. I don’t know if you know this, but the title Dangal was already written in the script. However, when we checked, the rights were with Puneet Issar. I knew Salman was very close to Puneet, so I called Salman on a Monday and said, ‘I need the title Dangal. Can you request a meeting between Puneet and me?.”

He added, “Actually, Salman called Puneet and told him that I needed the title, even though he was making Sultan and people were saying that we were competing with each other since both were wrestling films. But that wasn’t the case at all. Salman really helped us, and he played a big role in getting us the Dangal title. He called Puneet, and Puneet and I met, and Puneet was very sweet.”

Aamir went on to state, “I’m not using it, you guys can take it.’ And that’s how we got the title Dangal.”

“Dangal,” directed by Nitesh Tiwari, featured Aamir Khan in the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India’s first world-class female wrestlers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portrayed the adult versions of the two Phogat sisters. The 2016-released sports drama was a commercial success, setting several records at the box office, including the highest-grossing Hindi film.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release, “Sikandar,” produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is slated to hit theatres on Eid 2025.

Sonam Kapoor cheers for her ‘favourite people’ in the world

Mumba– Actress Sonam Kapoor recently gave her parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, a sweet shout-out.

Calling them her “favourite people” in the world, the actress reshared her father’s post about their visit to Taj Mahal. Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Neerja’ star wrote in the caption, “my favourite people in the world@kapoor.sunita @anilkapoor thank you god for my parents.”

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor recently spent quality time at the Taj Mahal in Agra. The ‘Mr. India’ actor shared pictures from their visit, capturing their special time at the historic site on his Instagram. Sharing the images, Anil captioned, ““Perhaps it is true that we do not really exist until there is someone there to see us existing, we cannot properly speak until there is someone who can understand what we are saying in essence, we are not wholly alive until we are loved.”― Alain de Botton, On Love.”

In the photos, the couple is seen striking romantic poses with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Anil penned a heartfelt note to wish his son Harsh Vardhan Kapoor on his 34th birthday. In his special post, he revealed that his greatest joy is watching his son Harsh grow into the passionate and determined person he is today.

The proud father wrote, “Happy Birthday, Harsh! Watching you grow into the passionate and determined person you are today has been one of my greatest joys. Your strength, resilience, and the way you fearlessly chase your dreams scares me sometimes momentarily and then when you prove me wrong it makes me proud …Keep forging your own path, no matter where it leads—you’ve already shown us all what it means to truly follow your heart. Here’s to another year of adventures, growth, and madness @harshvarrdhankapoor.”

Talking about Sonam’s work front, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming film “Battle for Bittora,” which is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2010 novel of the same name.

Ananya Panday says she won’t compromise in a relationship now

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday, who reportedly broke up with actor Aditya Roy Kapur in March, has revealed that she will not compromise in a relationship now and shared her idea of romance.

Ananya was in a conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, where the host asked the actress if she has been in a relationship where she has compromised herself.

“We all have… I have seen around that people have been… I have been… I am sure where I have changed myself a lot but not to the point ki itna kuch bura hua hai. I have realised that yes maybe I have not been myself so this isn’t the best situation for me,” said Ananya.

The host asked what she changed about herself and in hindsight realized, to which she said: “My likes and dislikes. Like I’ll pretend to be as small as haan ‘mujhe yeh movie dekhni hai (I want to watch these movies)’ and I only do what my partner likes in terms of I’ll only eat this kind of food, go to only these kind of places, I won’t go out because my partner likes staying at home…”

Ananya said that she has done that.

“But now I wouldn’t. Now I would want my partner to accept me as I am as I would accept my partner for whatever they are.”

Talking about her idea of romance, she added: “Idea of romance for me is someone who listens to me…. Remembering small things and just listening… I don’t always want solutions. Sometimes I want my partner to listen to me.”

It was in 2022, when chatter about Ananya and Aditya being in a relationship started doing the rounds on social media after they were seen together at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party. Filmmaker Karan Johar dropped subtle hints about the two dating during an episode of his talk show, Koffee With Karan, where she was a guest along with Sara Ali Khan.

In the episode, Karan asked Sara about the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn’t, to which, Sara hilariously had said: “Night Manager,” hinting at the series starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

To which, a shy Ananya added: “I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur.”

Bhumi Pednekar on ‘The Royals’: It’s going to be magnanimous

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar has shared details about her upcoming projects including the series “The Royals”, which she said will be “magnanimous” and the polar opposite psychological thriller “Daldal.”

Speaking about “The Royals,” Bhumi, who co-hosted this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI) opening ceremony, said: “It’s my first long format. I’m very, very happy that our collaborators are Netflix. It’s going to be magnanimous. It’s romance, it’s comedy. I love that genre myself.”

The actor added that while the show falls into the rom-com category, it features “layered” and “nuanced” performances from a cast that includes both established and new actors, including veteran Zeenat Aman and Ishaan Khatter, reports variety.com.

She also discussed her role in the series “Daldal,” describing it as being the absolute opposite of “The Royals.”

“I haven’t in my career read a character that’s this complex,” said the actress.

Bhumi shared the stage with actors Khushbu Sundar and Suhasini Mani Ratnam, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, and actor, author and film administrator Vani Tripathi Tikoo.

As an advocate for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals in India, Bhumi expressed serious concerns about climate change.

“Climate change is the single largest threat to humanity. Right now as we speak, schools in Delhi are shut. You’re taking away right to education from children because your pollution is so bad.”

Previously, Bhumi went down memory lane as she talked about her debut film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” and said that she became an actor in a time where the way she looked was secondary.

“Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, which released in 2015, was directed by Sharat Katariya. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa. The film told the story of a school dropout named Prem, who hesitantly marries an educated but overweight girl, Sandhya. However, the two come closer when they take part in a race, which involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back.

Sushmita Sen applauds daughter Renee’s confident posing moment

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen recently took to social media to cheer for her daughter, Renee Sen, as she confidently poses for the camera.

On Wednesday, the former Miss Universe shared a video of Renee striking different poses for the camera. Alongside it, the proud mommy wrote in the caption, “You goooooo girl!!!! #stunning @reneesen47 My favourite part is you, dancing of course!!! That’s my #babygirl Confident, beautiful & enjoying the moment!!! I love you shona!!! #bringit Maa #duggadugga.”

In the video, Renee is seen wearing a short shimmery dress. She posed with utmost grace and confidence. Renee is also seen dancing in the clip.

Sushmita Sen never shies away from expressing her love and pride for her daughters. For the unversed, the actress became a single mother at the age of 24. She adopted her elder daughter, Renee in 2000. In 2010, Sushmita expanded her family by adopting her second daughter, Alisah.

Her elder daughter, Renee, stepped into the world of acting in 2021 with her debut in a short film. Reflecting on her journey as a mother, Sushmita once shared her thoughts on adopting her daughters during an interaction at FICCI Hyderabad, where she spoke about the life-changing decision and the joy it brought to her life.

The ‘Main Hoon Na’ actress stated that becoming a mother at 24 was the wisest decision she has ever made. It brought stability to her life. While many see it as a great act of charity or a noble gesture, for her, it was about self-preservation, a way of protecting and grounding herself.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the thriller “Aarya.” In the series, she portrayed a resilient woman who pushes boundaries to shield her family from the dark world of crime. Season 3 was released in two parts, with the first half premiering in 2023 and the second half debuting on February 9, 2024. (IANS)