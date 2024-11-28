The Champions Series-5: Vivek Sharma on Empowering Indian Atheletes for Olympics Through Non-Profit OGQ

BOSTON—The mission of India-based OGQ is to help Indian athletes and para-athletes win Olympic and Paralympic Gold medals. Bostonian Vivek Sharma is playing an important role in helping OGC.

Earlier, Mr. Sharma invited an OGQ delegation to Boston to introduce them to the Indian diaspora in the bean city. He hosted a reception for the delegation in Cambridge, MA.

The OGQ delegation included Viren Rasquinha, executive director of OGQ and former Captain of the Indian Hockey team who played 180 international matches for India including the Athens Olympics 2004; Ajay Jayram, head of Partnerships at OGQ and a top badminton player; and Indian Badminton Player Anoushka Parikh.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Mr. Sharma talks about OGQ contribution and upcoming Olympic in the United States.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Mr. Sharma is executive chairman of Suven Pharmaceuticals. He has over 25 years global operational experience with 15 years of success in Private Equity, CEO and Board Member roles and a track record of spearheading enterprise turnaround and organizational restructuring initiatives that position global businesses for profitable, sustainable, and scalable growth.

Mr. Sharma also serves on the Board of OGQ.

Four out of the five individual medal winners for India at the latest Paris Olympics were supported by OGQ: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale and Aman Sehrawat.

Over the last four Olympics, 13 of the 21 medal winners for India were supported by OGQ, including PV Sindhu, MC Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar, Gagan Narang. At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, 10 of the 19 medal winners were supported by OGQ.

OGQ currently supports 386 athletes and para-athletes across 10 sports with various aspects such as Coaching, Equipment, Training & Tournaments & Sports Science in a world class manner.

This is final of the INDIA New England News’ five-part “The Champions Series” with India’s top athletes.