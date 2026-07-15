Anuradha Paudwal Responds to Controversy Over Ram Mandir and ‘Vishwaguru’ Remarks

Mumbai–National Award-winning singer Anuradha Paudwal has responded to criticism over her remarks about an alleged Ram Mandir donation scam and India’s aspirations to become a “Vishwaguru,” or global leader.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Paudwal said conversations should not be taken out of context or sensationalized. She also affirmed her respect for India and its leadership while defending citizens’ right to express their views respectfully.

“Namaskar to all my family friends and fans. I appreciate the love and respect you have given me for my work. I also love and respect my nation and its leadership. Every citizen including me understands that we have to be educated to grow and lead in this world. I will always stand by that. We are all allowed to express our views respectfully in this country,” she wrote.

“But I thoroughly resent when a conversation is taken out of context and sensationalised giving out a wrong tone. I do not endorse those videos and request people not to encourage such creators. Please note this is not a clarification but no one is allowed to use a conversation out of context for their convenience,” she added.

The controversy followed Paudwal’s appearance on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, where she questioned India’s “Vishwaguru” narrative and raised concerns about the country’s education system.

She said that while India’s emergence as a global leader is frequently discussed, the reported closure of thousands of schools raises questions about whether the country has the educational foundation needed to achieve that goal.

“A few years ago, I also believed that India would become a Vishwaguru. But now I see more and more things happening that seem to contradict that vision. This nonsense needs to stop,” Paudwal said during the podcast.

She also referred to reports of an alleged donation scam linked to the Ram Mandir, arguing that such incidents at places of deep religious significance raise serious concerns.

Paudwal said India must uphold the principles and values associated with global leadership before presenting itself as a “Vishwaguru.”

Her comments prompted widespread debate on social media, with users divided over her criticism and subsequent response. (Source: IANS)