Javed Akhtar Shares Warm Moment With Shibani Dandekar at Wimbledon

Mumbai–Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar shared a warm moment with his daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar during a family outing at the Wimbledon finals.

Shabana Azmi posted photos from the outing on Instagram on Wednesday, writing, “The #Akhtars at #Wimbledon finals.”

One of the images showed Javed Akhtar posing with Shibani, who rested her hand affectionately on his arm as they smiled for the camera.

Another photo featured Farhan Akhtar taking a selfie with Shibani. The couple coordinated in white outfits.

Actress Taapsee Pannu commented on Shabana’s post, writing, “Best time ever.”

Shibani also shared several photos with Javed and Farhan, along with solo images from the tournament.

“Third wheeling the father- son tradition and having the time of my life! Wimbledon 2026 you were incredible! Memories locked in for a lifetime with @jaduakhtar @faroutakhtar Heart is full,” she wrote.

Farhan is Javed Akhtar’s son from his marriage to screenwriter Honey Irani. Javed married Shabana Azmi in 1984. Shabana has long shared a close relationship with Farhan and his sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Several Bollywood celebrities attended Wimbledon this year. Ananya Panday was seen at the men’s singles semifinals at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Priyanka Chopra also attended the tournament and appeared in the Royal Box at Centre Court in an all-white outfit. (Source: IANS)