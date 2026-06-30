India-U.S. Ties Should Be Anchored in Shared Democratic Values, Khanna Says

Washington — The India-U.S. partnership should be grounded in shared democratic values rather than limited to defense, trade and investment, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna said at the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit.

Khanna, a California Democrat whose district includes Silicon Valley, used much of his address to criticize President Donald Trump’s foreign, trade and immigration policies while outlining his vision for the bilateral relationship.

He accused the Trump administration of weakening America’s global standing through unilateral actions and tariffs.

“We’re gonna have to rebuild our relationships around the world,” Khanna said, arguing that the next generation of American leaders would have to restore the country’s credibility abroad.

Khanna said the India-U.S. relationship should extend beyond transactional interests and reflect the democratic principles shared by both countries.

“My hope as an Indian American… is that as we talk about the US-India relationship, we talk beyond what the defense relationship is, what the economic relationship is, what the investment relationship is.”

“Let’s talk about what the relationship needs to be in terms of our highest values, the values of seeing human freedom flourish here and around the world.”

“The value of seeing self-determination flourish here and around the world.”

“The values of seeking a world that is at peace, working to solve civilization’s problems.”

“It’s not about a blind alliance…It’s about finding an alliance that will further the values of civilization and humanity.”

Khanna contrasted President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s support for democracy and decolonization with what he described as Trump’s more transactional approach to foreign policy.

“FDR actually believed in the self-determination of people.”

“When Winston Churchill said that the British Empire should not…”

“America is for decolonization.”

“America is for freedom.”

“America is for being a good neighbor.”

“America is for the principle of human rights and liberty, not just in the United States, but around the world.”

Khanna said those ideals inspired generations of immigrants, including his own family, to move to the United States.

“That’s what inspired my parents to come to America.”

“That’s what inspired somebody here to come to the United States.”

He also criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policies, arguing that restrictions on foreign talent could weaken America’s competitiveness in artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.

“He talks about leading in AI.”

“Thirty-eight per cent of the top AI researchers are Chinese origin.”

“Seventy-two per cent have foreign degrees.”

“This is a president who doesn’t understand that we need to be recruiting talent, not turning talent away.”

Khanna predicted that Democrats would make gains in the next two election cycles.

“The Democrats are gonna win decisively in 2026 and we’re gonna win in 2028.”

“We’re gonna have a reemergence of this country,” he said.

Khanna said the United States has repeatedly shown an ability to recover from periods of political and economic upheaval.

“America has a remarkable capacity for self-correction.”

“Our destiny is to be the first cohesive, multiracial democracy.”

Describing himself as “an Indian American of Hindu faith,” Khanna said he drew inspiration from his grandfather, who participated in India’s independence movement, and from Americans who fought to expand democracy and civil rights.

“My hope as an Indian American… is that we talk about the US-India relationship” in terms of advancing freedom and human dignity, he said.

Khanna has represented California’s 17th Congressional District since 2017 and is among the most prominent Indian-American members of Congress. He has advocated closer India-U.S. cooperation in artificial intelligence, innovation and advanced technology while remaining a frequent critic of the Trump administration.

His remarks came as India and the United States continue to expand cooperation in defense, trade, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and critical technologies.

Khanna said the long-term strength of the partnership would depend on both countries remaining committed to freedom, pluralism and self-determination. (Source: IANS)