Trump Considers Modi a Friend, Remains Committed to India-U.S. Ties, Gor Says

Washington — President Donald Trump considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi a friend and remains strongly committed to expanding the India-U.S. partnership, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

Speaking at the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit, Gor said the personal relationship between Trump and Modi was an important asset as the two countries worked to deepen cooperation.

“The United States wants to work hand in hand with India. We care about this relationship. We have a president who deeply cares about this relationship,” Gor said.

“I was just with him before the weekend started here in DC and I could spend about two hours with the president and he was captivated by what I have seen in India. He has very fond memories of India. His visit last time, it was one of his most remarkable visits that he continues to talk about. He holds India a very fond place.”

Gor said he hoped Trump would return to India during his second term.

“I look forward to at some point… having the president visit us back in India,” he said.

The ambassador also recalled an incident at a recent Ultimate Fighting Championship event in Miami that he said illustrated the close rapport between Trump and Modi.

“I was a couple months ago… with the president at UFC in Miami and we’re sitting backstage and he said to me, ‘Let’s call the Prime Minister.’”

“I said, ‘Sir, it’s 6:00 AM in the morning there.’”

“He said, ‘He’ll be up. He’s like me.’”

The call was ultimately scheduled for the following day, but Gor said the exchange reflected the informal nature of the relationship between the two leaders.

“The message there, the louder message of that story is when you’re friends with somebody, not everything has to be scheduled.”

“And the president truly considers the Prime Minister a friend.”

Gor said the relationship between Trump and Modi dated back to Trump’s first term and continued to strengthen the broader strategic partnership.

“His years with the Prime Minister go back to his first term. There’s warm memories of India. And so that’s an incredible benefit,” he said.

The ambassador said both governments were focused on delivering tangible results in trade, investment, defense and technology.

“We are results driven,” he said. “The United States wants to work hand in hand with India.”

Gor said the next two years would be important in determining the long-term direction of bilateral relations.

“These next two years will set the relationship on a path for several decades ahead. So for everyone here who participates in this, think of this as a long-term project. This is not a one year or two year, but what we sow now will continue to sustain us decades ahead,” Gor said.

Trump and Modi have maintained a close working relationship since Trump’s first term, including appearances at the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston in 2019 and the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad in 2020.

Officials in both countries have frequently pointed to their personal rapport as a factor supporting closer cooperation in defense, trade, technology and Indo-Pacific security. (Source: IANS)