Trump Backs New Boeing Deal With India, U.S. Envoy Says

Washington — President Donald Trump is personally supporting efforts to expand commercial ties with India, including a major new Boeing agreement that is nearing completion, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

Speaking at the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit, Gor said Boeing had featured prominently in discussions between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remained an important part of the broader economic relationship.

“We care about Boeing, we care about taking you to the next level and making sure that these countries are buying the best and the most efficient planes in the sky,” Gor said during a conversation with Jeff Shockey, executive vice president for government operations, global public policy and corporate strategy at Boeing.

Gor said the potential agreement was discussed again during Trump’s recent meeting with Modi.

“I can tell you we… came up with the Prime Minister because we’re this close to getting another big deal done with India. We’re looking forward to bringing that across the finish line,” Gor said.

He said the Trump administration views India as a long-term strategic and economic partner and intends to expand commercial cooperation across a range of industries.

“The United States wants to work hand in hand with India.”

“India’s rise is here, India has arrived. We recognize that we wanna partner with India.”

“You pick the sector — AI, technology, aviation. No matter what it is, we have a potential to work together.”

Gor said the administration was focused on producing tangible results rather than allowing projects to become stalled by bureaucratic processes.

“I’ve been in India now six months, and we’ve seen some incredible things happen.”

“As President Trump likes to say, we’re results driven. And so we like to see things happen. We like to achieve things.”

“I did not go to India to sit at receptions. I went over there to be able to increase this partnership that is so vitally important to both of our sides.”

The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi has also led American diplomatic missions in attracting new investment to the United States, Gor said.

“Our embassy New Delhi this year…brought in $20.5 billion in new investments. And that put us in first place by far.”

“It’s an incredible gratifying thing.”

Gor said the investment reflected growing confidence among companies operating between the two countries.

“When an American company comes to see me… they ask, ‘Is it safe to invest? Will our IP be protected here? Will the laws change next month?’”

“It’s an incredibly gratifying thing to say the United States trusts India. We work with India.”

He encouraged businesses to contact the embassy when commercial projects encounter regulatory or bureaucratic obstacles.

“If we can help you in any way to get something across the finish line… please call on us.”

“You will find an open embassy and a very receptive embassy to you.”

Gor said Trump remained personally involved in supporting American companies seeking business overseas.

“There’s no deal that is too small.”

“If it creates a job in the United States… the president will pick up the phone and call on that company’s behalf.”

Boeing is one of the largest U.S. exporters and investors in India, where commercial aviation, defense and aerospace have become major areas of bilateral cooperation.

India is among the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets and is expected to require thousands of new aircraft in the coming decades.

Commercial ties have become a central part of the India-U.S. strategic partnership alongside defense, technology, energy and critical minerals. The two governments have set a goal of increasing bilateral trade to $500 billion while promoting greater investment and industrial collaboration. (Source: IANS)