India-U.S. Trade Deal Talks Gain Momentum, USISPF Says

Washington — Negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States have gained significant momentum, according to the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

Senior business leaders discussed the proposed agreement during a closed-door roundtable with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at USISPF’s ninth annual Leadership Summit in Washington.

The meeting came days after Greer returned from India, where he held trade negotiations with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Discussions focused on advancing a balanced and mutually beneficial India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement, as well as an interim deal consistent with the joint statement issued by the two countries on Feb. 6.

USISPF board members raised issues including improved market access, digital trade, supply chain resilience and the reduction of non-tariff barriers.

The organization praised Greer, Goyal and their negotiating teams for the progress made in recent months.

Businesses in both countries remain optimistic that an agreement could help achieve “Mission 500,” the goal established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump to increase bilateral trade to $500 billion.

USISPF said its board members would continue supporting the negotiations in pursuit of an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful and provides tangible benefits to businesses in both countries.

The organization described the negotiations as “a historic moment in the India–US strategic and commercial partnership.”

Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF, said the roundtable reflected growing momentum in bilateral trade discussions.

“Hosting Ambassador Greer at our IX Annual Leadership Summit, just days after his productive engagements in New Delhi, underscores the extraordinary positive momentum in the US–India trade dialogue,” he said.

“As we mark 250 years of American independence, we are witnessing a historic moment in this relationship. USISPF commends Ambassador Greer and his team as they work toward a balanced, mutually beneficial trade agreement,” Aghi said.

USISPF said the discussions strengthened confidence among industry leaders that both governments are moving toward a comprehensive trade framework that expands economic cooperation and strengthens commercial ties between the two countries. (Source: IANS)