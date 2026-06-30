Bollywood Roundup: Dia Mirza, Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor, and more…

Dia Mirza Calls Working Opposite Sunny Deol a Career Privilege

Mumbai — Actress Dia Mirza said being cast opposite Sunny Deol in the upcoming drama “Ikka” was a privilege of her career.

Speaking at the film’s trailer launch, Mirza said she was drawn to the project by its script and characters.

“When I read the script, I found it to be very compelling, very humane and very powerful. The characterizations are so unique and so interesting and so enticing that I had to say yes. And it is my career’s privilege to be cast in a part opposite Sunny Deol sir and I was very happy about that, really happy about that because it meant so much to me.”

Mirza also praised co-stars Tillotama Shome and Akshaye Khanna, as well as director Siddharth.

“I’ve always admired the Deol family for being kind and generous and rooted. And he (Sunny Deol) is everything I imagined him to be and more. I said this at the teaser, when we launched the teaser. And then, of course, to be in a film that has these other forces like Tillotama Shome and Akshaye Khanna, and it’s just, thank God, it’s just incredible. And Siddharth has done a beautiful job of telling the story sensitively and very cleverly,” she said.

Mirza plays Avantika, a woman she described as bringing warmth and stability to those around her. She said the film combines courtroom drama with a human story about family, love and difficult choices.

Kriti Sanon Shares Heartfelt Letter From Young Fan

Mumbai — Actress Kriti Sanon shared a handwritten letter from a sixth-grade fan as part of a social media photo collection highlighting moments from the first half of 2026.

In the letter, the young fan praised Sanon’s appearance and style and said she had danced to the title track of “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.”

“I (heart emoji) you. You dress very well and you are very beautiful. I have also danced on your song – ‘Teri baton mein aisa uljhagii.’

Love, Kyna Gilani

Grade 6

Seat 3A

P.S. My trip would be perfect if I can get a pic with you 🙂 (sic).”

The letter also featured a robot sketch inspired by Sanon’s character in the film.

Sanon’s post included selfies, workout and skincare moments, family photos and a picture with her “Cocktail 2” co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

“Half yearly dump! Some moments that never made it to the gram.. (And some never will..) (sic),” she captioned the post.

Directed by Homi Adajania, “Cocktail 2” also stars Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. The film was released theatrically on June 19.

Ranbir Kapoor Once Called Himself the Most Educated Member of His Family

Mumbai — Actor Ranbir Kapoor once joked that he was the most educated member of the Kapoor family after becoming the first Kapoor boy to pass the 10th grade without repeating a year.

During an appearance on “Koffee With Karan,” Kapoor recalled receiving 54.3% in his board exams while he was in the United States assisting his father, Rishi Kapoor, on the film “Aa Ab Laut Chalen.”

“I was in America, and I was assisting my father on a film he was directing, ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’, and my mom went to take my results. I think Ayesha only called up my mom and said that, ‘Aunty, Ranbir’s got 54.3’. And my mom was screaming with joy. Like, there was a party thrown for me out there. My dadi had tears in her eyes that it’s the first Kapoor boy who’s passed the 10th standard without failing a year. So it was like a big event, you know. I’m the most educated in my family.”

Kapoor will next appear alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love & War.”

He will also play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayana,” which features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Mouni Roy Shares Poem About Moving Forward After Separation

Mumbai — Actress Mouni Roy shared a poem about resilience and moving forward amid her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar.

Roy said she had written a poem after nearly two decades. The piece reflects on enduring uncertainty, loss and difficult periods while continuing to hope for better days.

“So now, I don’t chase the sun. I simply keep walking. One quiet step, one stubborn heartbeat, one small act of faith at a time.”

She concluded, “Perhaps that’s what living is: not the absence of storms, but learning that even the longest night cannot negotiate with dawn.”

Roy and Nambiar announced their separation May 14, saying they had mutually decided to move forward on separate paths.

“We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.”

Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates ‘Jaya Janaki Nayaka’ YouTube Milestone

Mumbai — Actress Rakul Preet Singh expressed gratitude after her 2017 Telugu film “Jaya Janaki Nayaka” became the most-watched Indian film on YouTube.

“Some characters stay with you forever, and Janaki will always be one of them. Thank you for all the love you’ve shown and for making Jaya Janaki Nayaka the highest-watched Indian film on YouTube ever. This is a special feat. (sic),” Singh wrote on social media.

She also thanked director Boyapati Srinu and the film’s team for the experience.

Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy, “Jaya Janaki Nayaka” stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Singh, along with Jagapathi Babu, Tarun Arora, Pragya Jaiswal and Sarath Kumar. The film was released in August 2017.

Singh will next play Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayana,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey.

Anil Kapoor Shares Playful Moments With Pet Dog

Mumbai — Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared photos and a video of himself spending time with his family’s pet dog, Russell Crowe Kapoor.

In the Instagram video, Kapoor is seen relaxing on a sofa as the dog repeatedly licks his face.

“Love, served with extra licks (sic),” he captioned the post.

His daughter Rhea Kapoor, who introduced the dog on social media in 2020, reacted with heart-eye emojis. At the time, she described Russell Crowe Kapoor as a “bundle of love” and said he had quickly taken over the household.

On the work front, Kapoor will appear in the spy thriller “Alpha,” starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. He is also part of Siddharth Anand’s “King,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Rani Mukerji.

Parineeti Chopra Shares Glimpse of Mahakal Temple Visit With Raghav Chadha

Mumbai — Actress Parineeti Chopra shared a video from her spiritual visit to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain with her husband, politician Raghav Chadha.

The couple offered prayers and participated in traditional rituals during the visit. Chopra was seen wearing a peach-colored saree with her head covered, while Chadha wore traditional attire with a saffron stole.

Chopra also reflected on her devotional track “Namami Shamisham,” which she recorded during her pregnancy.

“I decided to record this Shiv stuti on a quiet morning during my pregnancy. Never imagined I would get this kind of love for it. So honoured it has made it to your morning playlist, the way it has been for our family since years …” she wrote.

The actress recently released the song on YouTube and music platforms, saying it reminded her of a period marked by faith, reflection and gratitude.

“There are some prayers that become memories forever, and Namami Shamishan is one of them. I recorded this during my pregnancy, a phase that brought me closer to faith, reflection, and gratitude. Every time I listen to it, I’m reminded of that beautiful chapter of my life (sic),” she wrote.

Sonakshi Sinha Asks Paparazzi to Stop Filming Family

Mumbai — Actress Sonakshi Sinha became upset with photographers after they continued filming her family during a dinner outing despite requests to stop.

Sonakshi and husband Zaheer Iqbal briefly posed for the paparazzi as they left the venue. The situation grew more chaotic as photographers crowded around her parents, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, while they were getting into their car.

The photographers later followed Sonakshi and Zaheer as they said goodbye to friends. Zaheer politely asked them to stop recording, while Sonakshi turned toward them with folded hands and said, “Ho gaya na… abhi bas karo… Hogaya.”

The photographers slowed down but continued filming for several more moments.

Sonakshi wore a black coordinated outfit, while Zaheer opted for a white T-shirt, denim shirt and dark trousers. Shatrughan Sinha wore a white kurta-pajama, while Poonam Sinha chose traditional attire.

Sonakshi and Zaheer married June 23, 2024, after dating for several years. They recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary with a trip to Phuket.

Bhumi Pednekar Reflects on Spiritual Visit to Pushkar

Mumbai — Actress Bhumi Pednekar shared photos and videos from her visit to Pushkar, describing the spiritual town as a place where mythology, history and faith come together.

Pednekar said she was deeply moved by the city’s temples and sacred ghats, as well as a visit to an animal care facility.

“This is where it all began. Us, the beautiful creation of Lord Brahma. That’s the feeling I couldn’t shake as I walked through the sacred town of Pushkar. The city has over 1100 temples and is the only major pilgrimage site dedicated to Lord Brahma. Pushkar is a place where mythology, history, and faith come together in the most profound way. The stories I heard here gave me goosebumps.”

She also visited the Animal Care Society Pushkar, where rescued and abandoned animals are treated.

“From cows that had been paralysed or subjected to unimaginable cruelty to birds, ducks, monkeys, Guinea pigs, and so many other animals, every life was treated with dignity and compassion. It was a beautiful reminder that the truest form of worship is service.”

Pednekar said she left Pushkar with “a full heart, a quieter mind, and a deeper appreciation for India’s timeless spiritual heritage.” (Source: IANS)