Altaf Raja Performs ‘Tum To Thehre Pardesi’ on ‘Indian Idol’

Mumbai–Singer Altaf Raja brought a wave of nostalgia to “Indian Idol” with a performance of his hit song “Tum To Thehre Pardesi.”

“There’s something magical about a stage where every performance comes straight from the heart. ‘Indian Idol’ has given countless singers the opportunity to share their stories through music, and that’s what makes this journey so meaningful. I’m happy to join this celebration and experience the passion that makes the show so loved,” Raja said.

His performance drew an enthusiastic response from the judges, contestants and studio audience, who joined him in singing the popular track.

Badshah praised Raja after the performance, saying, “Aapko hamesha gaate hue sunna bahut achha lagta hai,” which translates to, “It is always wonderful to hear you sing.”

Host Aditya Narayan said Raja was performing at the request of the live audience for the first time on the “Indian Idol” stage.

“Pehli baar Indian Idol ke manch par Altaf Raja ji live audience ki farmaish par gaana gaa rahe hain,” Narayan said.

Raja rose to national prominence in the 1990s with “Tum To Thehre Pardesi,” which became one of India’s best-selling non-film songs and established him as a major name in the country’s independent music scene.

Known for his distinctive voice and emotional performances of ghazals and romantic songs, Raja became closely associated with the Indi-pop boom of the 1990s. He continues to perform at concerts and cultural events.

“Indian Idol” airs on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony LIV. (Source: IANS)