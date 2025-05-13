Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Tells a Heartwarming Tale of Redemption and Hope

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Bollywood star Aamir Khan returns to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a heartfelt story about second chances and the transformative power of empathy. The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the uplifting narrative, where a punishment turns into a life-changing opportunity.

Khan, known for his thoughtful and socially resonant roles, plays a hotheaded basketball coach who finds himself in legal trouble following a drunk-driving incident after a heated on-court argument. As part of his court-ordered sentence, he’s tasked with coaching a team of special needs players.

Initially resistant, the coach gradually becomes emotionally invested in the team, channeling his determination into helping them compete—and win—a major basketball tournament. The story unfolds as a spiritual successor to Aamir Khan’s acclaimed directorial debut, Taare Zameen Par, and similarly focuses on empathy, resilience, and unconventional triumph.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the filmmakers wrote:

“1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani SITAARE aur unki journey. Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, June 20 Only In Theatres. Trailer Out Now!”

The film features 10 debutant actors—Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar—portraying the spirited team members. Genelia Deshmukh stars opposite Khan as his love interest.

Sitaare Zameen Par marks Aamir Khan’s first appearance on the silver screen since Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), the Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, best known for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

The music is composed by the celebrated trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and a background score by Ram Sampath.

Sitaare Zameen Par is slated for theatrical release on June 20. (Source: IANS)