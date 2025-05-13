Guru Randhawa Calls for Unity Amid India-Pakistan Tensions: ‘The Nation Comes First’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Punjabi pop star Guru Randhawa took to social media to share a heartfelt message urging fellow Indians to remain united amid heightened tensions with Pakistan. His statement struck a patriotic chord as he emphasized national unity and unwavering support for India’s armed forces.

“India is not just a country—it’s an emotion, a bond of oneness that transcends caste, religion, language, or background,” Randhawa wrote on Instagram. “We are all Indians first, and our unity is our greatest strength.”

The Ishare Tere hitmaker also had strong words for those who speak against the country, suggesting that such individuals should leave if they don’t align with India’s values. “Whether Indian by birth or by heart, anyone who speaks against our motherland does not deserve to enjoy the privileges of this great nation. They are free to live wherever they feel more aligned, but not at the cost of disrespecting the very soil that nurtures us all,” he added.

Randhawa expressed unwavering support for India’s armed forces, stating, “We, the people of India, stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces. If ever the need arises, every Indian will rise with them—not just in spirit, but in action.”

He concluded by reinforcing the timeless motto of unity in diversity: “Let’s remember: our diversity is our beauty, but our nation comes first—always. Let us never tolerate any attempt to divide or defame India, because this land belongs to those who honor it with love and loyalty.”

He ended his message with a call to action: “Let’s unite, let’s stay together as a nation. Proud Indian. 🇮🇳”

Randhawa’s comments come at a time of renewed tension along the India-Pakistan border. Although the two nations agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday, Pakistan reportedly violated the agreement within hours, reigniting uncertainty on both sides.

The Indian Armed Forces recently launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. The operation has since become a symbol of India’s resolve against cross-border terrorism. (Source: IANS)