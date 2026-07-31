Bollywood Roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Adah Sharma, Karisma Kapoor, and more…

Rashmika Mandanna Advised Six Weeks’ Rest After Hip Injury

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly been advised to rest for six weeks after suffering a serious hip injury while filming a demanding dance sequence.

The injury, described as a complete tendon detachment, is believed to have resulted from intensive action and dance schedules for her upcoming films “Ranabaali” and “Mysaa.”

Mandanna will undergo a structured rehabilitation program after the rest period to rebuild strength. The injury is expected to affect her film shoots and brand commitments.

Choreographer Brinda recently praised Mandanna’s dedication while working with her on a song for “Mysaa,” saying the actress continued rehearsing and filming despite being in pain.

Adah Sharma Remembers Late Grandmother on Birth Anniversary

Mumbai– Actress Adah Sharma remembered her late grandmother on her first birth anniversary since her death, sharing a montage of family memories on social media.

The video included an old clip in which her grandmother, whom Sharma called “Paati,” recalled receiving two sarees from Dubai that cost Rs 15 each. Sharma said she later wore the sarees in one of her music videos.

“Happy birthday Paati. First birthday party without Paati on earth. I hope she’s eating chocolate wherever she is,” Sharma wrote.

Her grandmother, who frequently appeared in Sharma’s “Party With Paati” social media videos, died on November 23, 2025.

Sharma, known for “The Kerala Story,” “Commando 2” and “Bastar: The Naxal Story,” will next appear in the crime thriller “Haatak.”

Karisma Kapoor Says Motherhood Helped Her Understand Children’s Creativity

Mumbai– Actress Karisma Kapoor said motherhood has shaped the way she understands children’s creativity and imagination while judging “Fevicreate Idea Labs Season 3.”

Kapoor said the experience focused less on performance and more on listening to children’s ideas and encouraging them to think bigger.

“As someone who is a mother myself, I found that especially meaningful,” she said, adding that she hopes children feel inspired to keep creating and asking questions.

The four-episode finale will feature Kapoor mentoring 12 finalists selected from more than 300,000 applicants. The children, divided into two age groups, will present ideas related to art, well-being and science.

Kapoor is also a judge on “India’s Best Dancer Season 5” and was most recently seen in the crime thriller series “Brown.”

Manushi Chhillar Recalls Stress of Retaking Medical Entrance Exam After Paper Leak

Mumbai– Actress and former medical student Manushi Chhillar has recalled the emotional toll of retaking India’s medical entrance examination after the 2015 paper leak forced its cancellation.

Speaking on Soha Ali Khan’s YouTube show “All About Her,” Chhillar said she had given up dancing, painting and other activities for a year to prepare for the exam, only to learn she would have to continue studying for another 45 days.

“When you’re told that after months of preparation you have to continue for another 45 days, you wonder how much more you have left to give,” she said.

Chhillar acknowledged that she had strong family support, unlike many students whose parents had borrowed money for coaching or who had moved to other cities to prepare. She credited daily exercise, encouraged by her parents, with helping protect her mental health.

The Miss World 2017 winner said she initially enjoyed studying medicine but gradually experienced burnout before pursuing an acting career. She made her Bollywood debut in “Samrat Prithviraj” in 2022.

Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde Clash in Heated Reality Show Argument

Mumbai– Contestants Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde became involved in a heated confrontation after Shinde repeatedly refused to discuss their differences and walked away from the conversation.

Kalra questioned Shinde about her growing closeness with Akanksha Chaudhary and accused her of withholding information that could have affected their friendship.

Shinde responded by calling Kalra a calculated player and sarcastically referring to the program as “The Shreya Kalra Show.”

The dispute escalated when Shinde said she did not want to see “people like” Kalra again. Kalra accused her of playing the victim and pushing away those who attempted to befriend her.

Losing her temper, Kalra called Shinde a “crazy psychotic woman” and told her not to approach her again. Shinde appeared visibly upset following the exchange.

Jackky Bhagnani Shares Birthday Note for Niece Diviyanaa

Mumbai– Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani shared a warm birthday message for his niece Diviyanaa, promising to support her through every stage of her life.

Bhagnani posted a video montage featuring Diviyanaa, the daughter of his sister, producer Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Dhiraj Deshmukh.

“Every step you take in life, Diviyanaa, I will be right there beside you, holding your hand, celebrating your wins and loving you through every single moment,” he wrote.

He added that watching her grow had been one of his greatest joys and promised that she would never have to face life without her “mama” by her side.

Bhagnani made his acting debut in “Kal Kissne Dekha” in 2009 and later appeared in films including “F.A.L.T.U,” “Youngistaan” and “Mitron.” He has since focused largely on producing films through Pooja Entertainment. (Source: IANS)