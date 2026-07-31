Lisa Haydon Reflects on Her Indian-Australian Upbringing

Mumbai — Actress Lisa Haydon has reflected on her multicultural childhood, sharing memories of growing up with an Indian father and an Australian mother.

In a post on Instagram, Haydon said her mixed heritage shaped her upbringing and remains an important part of her identity. The actress, known for films including “Housefull 3” and “Aisha,” also shared photos and videos from a recent family visit to Australia.

“My dad is Indian and my mum was Australian. They had eight children together, and I’m one of them,” Haydon wrote.

She said she grew up in Mumbai before her family moved to Australia eight months before her mother died about 10 years ago.

Haydon recalled spending parts of her childhood swimming at cold beaches, playing outside with her cousins and visiting local attractions with her family.

“Some of my core childhood memories were made here,” she wrote, recalling being pulled into strong ocean swells before being rescued by surfers.

She also remembered spending a month each year in a crowded house with her cousins, running barefoot through the neighborhood until the streetlights came on and visiting Fisherman’s Wharf and a skating rink.

Haydon said she and her cousins looked very different from one another, but remained extremely close.

“My cousins were all blonde and blue-eyed. We hardly looked related, but we were thick as thieves,” she wrote. “Some things never change. Being here with my family fills my heart.”

The actress also praised Australia’s beaches, food, fashion and relaxed lifestyle, saying the country holds many of her happiest memories.

The post included beachside selfies and videos featuring her children, Zack, Leo and Lara, as well as moments with her husband, British businessman Dino Lalvani.

Haydon and Lalvani married in Phuket, Thailand, in October 2016. Their sons Zack and Leo were born in 2017 and 2020, respectively, while their daughter Lara was born in June 2021. (Source: IANS)