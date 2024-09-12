TiE Boston Announces an Oversold TiECON East Conference With Over 450 Registrants

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–TiE Boston on Thursday announced an overwhelming response to its scheduled TiECON East 2024 conference, scheduled for Friday, September 13, 2024, in Boston.

The conference already reached over 450 registrations of which over 100 registrants are from various parts of the Unites States, India and beyond.

“We are delighted to see such a response and this level of interest reflects the quality of our program, speakers and the power of networking the TiE Boston has to offer,” said Bhaskar Panigrahi, Chair of TiECON EAST 2024.

Added TiE Boston Purnanand Sarma, “We are excited to host this event this Friday. I want to thank all the great effort from our TIECON EAST leadership team, our partner chapters TiE New York and TiE Toronto and the generous support from all our sponsors.”

Scheduled for September 13 at the Boston Sheraton Hotel in Boston, this year’s conference will spotlight the influential role of connected entrepreneurs in today’s dynamic business landscape.

The theme for TiECON East 2024 is “The Connected Entrepreneur: Boundless Innovation and Borderless Connections”.

This year’s TiECON East will have 4 keynotes throughout the day, given by luminaries in their fields. The speakers will each cover a different topic touching on entrepreneurship in the year 2024. The four keynotes will be, in order of appearance:

Battery Ventures’s General Partner Neeraj Agrawal, “Advice for Founders – Lessons Learned from the Last 25 Years as a VC”

Best-Selling Author and World-Renowned Integrative Medicine and Personal Transformation Pioneer Dr. Deepak Chopra, “Digital Dharma – How AI Can Elevate Spiritual Intelligence and Personal Well-Being”

Former New Development Bank President Marcos Troyjo, “Polycrisis or Poly-Opportunities? The New Chapter of Globalization”

Former Panera Brands Chairman and CEO Niren Chaudhary, “Value Leadership”

There is also a full lineup of panels on topics of importance to every entrepreneur, from issues of emerging technologies, to fostering growth, to navigating today’s funding landscape, to the secrets of a successful business exit. TiECON East has brought together speakers from academia, business and techonology to come and present on their topics of expertise.

Anantha Chandrakasan, Mandy Pant, Mark Thirman and Samarth Kulkarni; “Emerging Tech: Reshaping Entrepreneurship”

Greg Jarboe and Jim O’Neill, “Fostering Growth: Crossing the Chasm” –

Mark Casady and Venkat Srinivasan, “Navigating the Funding Landscape: Strategies for Startups”

Atul Dhir, Lisa Marie Kelly, Kathryn Oliver, and Praveen Tipirneni; “Business Exits: Lessons from the Trenches”

TiECON East will feature a dynamic company showcase with twenty of the most promising startup companies from Boston, New York, and Toronto. Each of these innovative companies will have the opportunity to take the main stage and share their groundbreaking ideas and ventures. This unique feature of the conference not only spotlights the entrepreneurial spirit of these vibrant cities but also offers an exclusive opportunity to connect with trailblazers shaping the future of business.

The presenting companies for TiECON East 2024 will be 14bis Supply Tracking, Able Innovations, BCube Analytics Inc., Brysk Inc., Cellens, Inc., Core Mobile, Inc., DocLens.ai, eBlissAI, Fitnescity, Gentreo, Inc., ImageProVision, Inc., KevaHealth, Kiwi Charge Inc., MabLab, Mojro, NRILIFE Productions, Nunafab Corp., QSM Diagnostics, WildT, and Catalina Quest.

Historically organized by TiE Boston, this year’s joint effort with New York and Toronto chapters signifies a major milestone, expanding the conference’s reach and influence. The involvement of the New York and Toronto chapters bring a wealth of additional resources, expertise, and networking opportunities.

To learn more about TiECON East’s speakers and agenda, please visit tieconeast.com.