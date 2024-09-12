Bollywood Roundup: Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Chitrangda Singh, and more…

- Advertisement -

Amitabh Bachchan updates Hindi dictionary with new word ‘cheelgadi’

Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen as the host of the quiz reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 6, has updated the word aeroplane in Hindi as ‘cheelgadi’.

In the latest promo of the knowledge-based show, Big B was seen interacting with a contestant on a hot seat while responding to her father.

The makers took to their Instagram account, and shared a promo in which Amitabh says, “Aaj jo aapne ek shabd banaya hai na aeroplane ke liye cheelgadi ye ab definite ho gaya hai isko hum daal denge dictionary mein kyunki humne pehle kabhi nahi suna kisi ke muuh se ki aeroplane ko cheelgadi itna khubsurat varnan kiya hai inhone.” (Today you have coined the word ‘cheelgaadi’ for aeroplane, it has now become definite and we will put it in the dictionary because we have never heard before that anyone has described ‘cheelgaadi’ as beautiful as an aeroplane.)

The post is captioned as: “Amit ji ko mila unka new favourite word!”

On the work front, Big B was featured in Nag Ashwin’s directorial ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ as the immortal Ashwatthama. The sci-fi thriller also featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobana in pivotal roles.

The music of the film was done by Santhosh Narayanan and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film was bankrolled by C. Aswini Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.

The film was released on June 27, 2024, and received heaps of praise from cine-lovers for its exceptional presentation and cameos.

He will be next seen in Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Vettaiyan’, helmed by ‘Jai Bhim’ fame director TJ Gnanavel.

Amitabh and Rajinikanth were last seen together in the 1991 action-drama ‘Hum’.

The film will also feature Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh in crucial roles.

‘Vettaiyan’ is all set to make a grand debut on big screens on October 10, 2024, which is bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Karan Johar recalls his ‘favourite directed scene’ from SRK, Kajol-starrer ‘My Name Is Khan’

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar took a stroll down the memory lane and remembered one of the most emotional scene from his 2010 directed movie ‘My Name Is Khan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.

The film starred SRK as Rizwan Khan, Kajol as Mandira Rathod Khan, and Arjan Aujla as Sameer Khan, Rizwan and Mandira’s son. The movie revolved around Rizwan (SRK), who is an autistic Muslim. He meets and falls in love with Mandira (Kajol), a hairdresser and Hindu woman, who has a young son, Sameer, born from a previous marriage. The duo gets married and move to Banville, with Mandira and Sam taking Rizwan’s surname.

Their lives get disrupted following the September 11 attacks, and they begin to experience post-9/11 prejudice.

Sharing the emotional scene from the movie, Karan posted a video which shows how Mandira was in trauma when her son Sam was killed, after a football was kicked at him and ruptured his spleen.

A grieving Mandira starts to blame Rizwan, stating that Sam died solely because of Rizwan’s surname.

In the caption, Karan wrote: “I have been directing movies for 26 years now… I look back at my directorial career with a multitude of emotions and a truckload of indelible memories… I reflect on my failings… those happy accidents that made magical moments… those on the spot decisions that hit the bulls eye or even got lost in translation … but this particular scene and the way it was so beautifully performed by @iamsk and @kajol will remain my favourite directed scene and moment of my career …. #mynameiskhan #sharingmemories”.

On the work front, Karan, who is the son of producer Yash Johar, made his directorial debut in 1998 with the romantic comedy-drama ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, which earned him the National Film Award.

He then directed ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, ‘Student of the Year’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Ghost Stories’, and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

KJo is now gearing up for the release of the action thriller ‘Jigra’ directed by Vasan Bala. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra under Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, it stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina.

Chitrangda Singh: Akshay Kumar is a true master of comedy

Mumbai– Actress Chitrangda Singh, who will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar once again in “Housefull 5” after “Desi Boyz” and “Khel Khel Mein”, has heaped praise on the star and called him a “true master of comedy.”

“Akshay is incredibly talented and a true master of comedy. We’ve known each other for a long time, and working with him is always a pleasure,” the actress, who is heading to London for the shoot of “Housefull 5”, told IANS.

Talking about working with Akshay in the recently released “Khel Khel Mein”, she said: “Our cameo in Khel Khel Mein received a fantastic response from audiences, and I’m eagerly looking forward to having a great time working with him on Housefull 5”

The first installment of the film released in 2010, which had Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and late star Jiah Khan. Two years later, the second installment was released. A standalone sequel to Housefull and also an uncredited remake of the 1998 Malayalam film “Mattupetti Machan.” The first two parts were helmed by Sajid Khan.

It had a larger star cast with names such Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar, Asin, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Shazahn Padamsee and Boman Irani.

The third and the fourth installment was directed by Farhad Samji and the fifth film Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The fifth installment also stars Fardeen Khan, Pooja Hegde and Riteish.

The actress was last seen in “Gaslight” in 2023. The film, which is a mystery-thriller, is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan.

Kajal Aggarwal shares picture from the set of Salman, Rashmika-starrer ‘Sikandar’

Mumbai– Salman Khan-starrer ‘Sikandar’ is one of the most anticipated projects of 2025. The film has already garnered a huge amount of buzz after unveiling Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress, and later on the grand arrival of Kajal Aggarwal.

Now, on Thursday, Kajal has shared a picture from the set of ‘Sikandar’.

Kajal took to her Instagram Stories section, and posted a photo of her warm welcome. In the picture, Kajal was seen holding a special invite of her name attached to a pleasant bouquet of sunflowers.

In the caption, she wrote: “#Sikandar Day 1”, followed by a smiley emoji.

‘Sikandar’ will mark the first grand collaboration between Salman, Rashmika and Kajal. The film is helmed by ‘Ghajini’ fame director AR Murugadoss, and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

On the work front, Kajal was last seen in cop-action thriller titled ‘Satyabhama’, helmed by debutant director Suman Chikkala. Apart from Kajal, the film also featured Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Ravi Varma and Harsha Vardhan in pivotal roles. The music of the film was done by Major fame music director Sricharan Pakala and cinematography was executed by Vishnu Besi.

The film was bankrolled by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Bobby Tikka, and Srinivas Rao under the banner of Aurum Arts which was released theatrically on June 7, 2024. The film received a praiseworthy response from movie lovers for its intriguing plot, top-notch cinematography along with Kajal’s portrayal as a ruthless cop.

The film is currently streaming on Prime Video in Telugu language with English subtitles added to it.

Apart from ‘Sikandar’, Kajal will also feature in Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Indian 3’, helmed by ‘Robot’ fame director Shankar Shanmugam. The film will be set on the backdrop of the late independence era showcasing the life and struggles of Veerasekaran Senapathy which is expected to hit the theatres in the year 2025.

Fatima Sana Shaikh to play Yuvraj Singh’s love interest in his biopic?

Mumbai– Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is known for ‘Dangal’, ‘Ludo’, ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, ‘Sam Bahadur’, and others, is being considered to star in the upcoming biopic based on the former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

The actress will reportedly essay the role of Yuvraj’s love interest in the film. Earlier, Fatima has portrayed real-life characters in her films like ‘Dangal’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’.

As per an independent industry source, “The team is considering Fatima Sana Shaikh to play Yuvraj Singh’s love interest in his biopic. Although not much has been heard from the actress or the makers about the same, the chances are strong that she might be seen playing a pivotal role in the film”.

The makers are yet to zero down on the male lead for the film.

The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Ravi Bhagchandka, promises to be a grand celebration of his journey and contributions to cricket including the unforgettable streak of 6 sixes in 2007 T20 World Cup, and his stellar performance in the 2011 World Cup owing to which India lifted the trophy after 28 years.

Since his international debut in 2000, Yuvraj Singh has left an indelible mark on cricket. He won fans over with his aggressive left-handed batting and electrifying fielding. The cricketer’s journey extends beyond his cricketing achievements.

In 2011, Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with cancer but he continued to play for his nation in the World Cup, and was declared player of the tournament for his stellar performance. His courageous battle and subsequent return to cricket in 2012 demonstrated remarkable resilience and inspired millions globally.

The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Ravi, the latter is known for ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ and the upcoming movie ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’.

Anupam Kher savours flavour of his mother’s delectable lunch spread

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took to social media to share a heartwarming glimpse into a cherished family moment, giving a delightful peek of a homemade meal prepared by his mother.

Anupam, took to Instagram Stories, where he has 7.4 million followers, and shared a video, which shows him giving a view of the meal.

He says in the video, “Ye dum aloo hai, ye palak hai, ye paneer hai… aur ye mata hai.”

The video ends with his mother laughing. The post not only showcases the simplicity and comfort of home-cooked food but also highlights the special bond between mother and son.

The Padma Shri awardee Anupam had made his acting debut in 1984 with Mahesh Bhatt-directed drama film ‘Saaransh’. He was lauded for his performance in negative roles in films ‘Karma’, ‘Tezaab’, and ‘ChaalBaaz’.

He has been a part of films like– ‘Allah Rakha’, ‘Mohre’, ‘Ghar Mein Ram Gali Mein Shyam’, ‘Pestonjee’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Tridev’, ‘Sheshnaag’, ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘1942: A Love Story’, ‘Aunty No. 1’, ‘Refugee’, ‘Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge’, ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai ‘, ‘Special 26’.

Meanwhile, Anupam featured in the children’s fantasy action adventure film ‘Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan’, directed by Rajiv Chilaka. The film starred Yagya Bhasin, Aashriya Mishra, Swarna Pandey, Advik Jaiswal, Divyam Dawar, Daivik Dawar, Kabir Sajid, and Makarand Deshpande.

He next has ‘The Signature’, and ‘Vijay 69’ in the pipeline.

The 69-year-old actor also has political drama ‘Emergency’ in the kitty. Directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, the film is based on the Indian Emergency, and stars Kangana as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The film also features Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Diana Penty is an untapped, underrated actor: Director Sabbir Khan

Mumbai– Filmmaker Sabbir Khan has talked about how he found his mysterious character Mary Matthews for “Adbhut” in Diana Penty, whom he said is such an untapped, underrated actor.

The filmmaker on Thursday took to Instagram, where he shared several looks of Diana from the film and wrote: “MARY MATTHEWS. My team thought I was bonkers when I said find me someone mysterious. How does one find an actor that looked mysterious. Truth be told neither did I.”

He realised he had to find someone and then hone that aspect of the character.

“As luck and doom scrolling would have it I chanced upon an image of Diana and BANG something clicked. The mysterious part was down pat,” he wrote.

“But apart from the broad stroke of being mysterious, Mary’s character was intense, strong and resilient … for me the character was an onion that you’d have to peel as the screenplay unfolded.”

Heaping praise on the actress, Sabbir said: “Interacting with Diana was always a pleasure she’s someone who conducts herself with so much poise, professionalism and warmth in equal measure. We also realised its a small world and we have a Devlali connection.”

He said that he wants to see more of Diana on screen.

“Diana was a sponge through the entire process, absorbing the written word and our conversations to output Mary Matthews fantastically. She’s such an untapped, underrated actor and I as a filmmaker want to see so much more of her,” he wrote.

“Adbhut” is an upcoming supernatural horror film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film is scheduled to premiere directly on OTT on 15 September.

Sabbir made his directorial debut with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer “Kambakkht Ishq” in 2009. He then made “Heropanti”, “Baaghi”, “Munna Michael” and “Nikamma”.

Mrunal Thakur conducts a groundbreaking botanical experiment

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur has shared a fun video of plant propagation, leaving her fans in splits with the end result.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mrunal, who has 13.5 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a video in which we can see her wearing a black tee-shirt and holding a baby plant in her hands.

She is seen dipping the plant in a glass cup, and says, “Propagating this one and this is day one… you just dip the roots…”

She further says, “Now one week later…”

The next video shows her laughing and standing next to a big plant. She quips and says, “one week later”. The video is captioned as: “Good night”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. She has featured in shows like ‘Arjun’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. She has also participated in ‘Nach Baliye 7’.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series ‘Made in Heaven 2’. She featured in the episode titled ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as Adhira Arya. The romantic drama that is streaming on Prime Video is produced by Excel Entertainment, and chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi.

The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in movies like ‘Love Sonia’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Batla House’, ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Pippa’, and ‘The Family Star’.

She last featured in a cameo appearance as Divya in the recently released Telugu science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898AD’. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Mrunal next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in the kitty. She also has ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead. (IANS)