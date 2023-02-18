Symphony New Hampshire Presents “Symphony Masala” Featuring Anuradha ‘Juju’ Palakurthi on Oct. 21

- Advertisement -

NASHUA, NH– Symphony New Hampshire, the Granite State’s premiere symphony orchestra that is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, will present “Symphony Masala,” featuring Indian-American singer Anuradha “Juju” Palakurthi on Oct. 21, 2023, at Nashua Center for Arts in Nashua, NH.

“I’m very excited to present the spectacle of Bollywood music set to a Western Symphonic arrangement,” said Ms. Palakurthi. “As always, my greatest joy is that I get to present it to my home audience in New England.”

Ms. Palakurthi said that she is delighted to work with Deanna Hoying, director of Symphony NH, and conductor Roger Kalia on this unique musical production. This will be the first time an Indian or Indian-American singer will to the tune of an American symphonic arrangement.

“Special thanks to Latha Mangipudi, NH State Representative, for her initiative to bring Indian arts into the larger community. Please block Oct. 21 on your calendars! We will make it a great evening,” said Ms. Palakurthi.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Ms. Palakurthi, Ms. Hoying and Mr. Kalia talk about the this unique musical production. To watch the full video interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Widely regarded for her singing versatility across genres and in multiple languages, Anuradha won Radio Mirchi’s best independent song, Indian-equivalent of the Grammys, making her the first US nominee to do so. Anuradha was also one of the featured singers in the Filmfare Award winning show Times of Music with Bappi Lahiri and Vishal Shekhar.

Anuradha performs and has produced content with Bollywood greats such as Kumar Sanu, Suresh Wadkar, Deepak Pandit , Salim Sulaiman, Mika Singh, Vijay Prakash, Hariharan, Bappi Lahiri, Ustad Rashid Khan, Shivamani, Guitar Prasanna, Bappa Lahiri and others.

Anuradha hosts a weekly show on TV Asia – “Jukebox With Juju”. She serves as the Chairperson of MIT’s Heritage Arts of South Asia (MITHAS) – an organization that promotes South Asian culture through music and arts. Her Guru for all music pursuits is Vidushi Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar.