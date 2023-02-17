Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon, and more…

- Advertisement -

‘Red hot’ Urvashi cheers for recuperating Rishabh Pant, calls him ‘India’s pride’

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela has called Rishabh Pant “India’s pride” and “asset” after learning about his health.

Urvashi was pictured at Mumbai airport, where she was asked by paparazzi Viral Bhayani about the condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is undergoing treatment after a car accident a few months ago.

The paparazzi asked her about the cricketer’s post about his recovery, Urvashi, who looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a fiery red colourd outfit, seemed awkward and asked: “Kaunsi photo?”

She replied: “He is an asset to our country, India’s pride.”

The cameraperson replied that their good wishes are with him.

To which, Urvashi said: “Hamari bhi (Mine as well).” Urvashi opted for a red outfit for her airport look.

After the news of Pant’s accident made headlines, Urvashi had posted a cryptic note: “Praying, love Urvashi Rautela.”

Earlier, Urvashi had taken to her Instagram Stories and shared a black and white photograph featuring the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital building, where Pant was admitted for treatment.

Shah Rukh says Hindi cinema is a part of every Indian’s DNA

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with Karan Johar, late actor Rishi Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in ‘The Romantics’ open their hearts about how the Hindi film industry has the power to shape pop culture for India and Indians.

Shah Rukh feels Hindi cinema is part of our DNA and they spread joy and love in the world.

He says, “Our cinema is as much a part of our lives in India, as much as you wake up in the morning and brush your teeth. It’s just an inherent part of us. There’s beauty in the cinema that Indian filmmakers have stuck vis-a-vis music or keeping it still like a musical format.”

Karan Johar says our films try to depict the country’s culture in the most vibrant way possible.

He says: “We’re an incredible place. We’re a country of so many cultures and so many religions. There are the colours of Rajasthan, the beaches of South India, the magnanimity and large-heartedness of North.”

Rishi Kapoor is proud of how the Hindi film industry has made our nation proud globally.

He says, “We’re definitely a force to reckon with the world as far as cinema is concerned. We’re the largest film-making country in the world. The way the West perceives Indian cinema is not about sadhus, it’s not about snake charmers, not about elephants, and cows. We have come a long way.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan feels Hindi films are truly unique.

He says: “Films that come out of India are completely unique to India, and to our ethos and to our culture and they don’t try to be like anybody else.”

‘The Romantics’ has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ and the ‘Never Have I Ever’ franchise.

Raveena posts childhood pics as she remembers father on his birth anniversary

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon shared a string of photographs from her childhood as she wished her late producer-director and father Ravi Tandon, who passed away last year, on his birth anniversary.

In her video collage featuring throwback photographs and new images with her father and family, Raveena also included an old photograph of her daughter Rasha posing with her grandfather.

Raveena captioned: “Happy Birthday, papa. Miss you.”

The first picture in the video compilation showed Raveena as a toddler in her father’s arms. The second photograph showed Raveena wearing a dress as her father carried her in his arms and they posed for the camera. She also posted a couple of solo photos of her father from recent events.

Raveena’s daughter held her grandfather’s hand as they posed together in an old photo the actor included in the montage. Her father passed away at the age of 87 in February last year.

Double treat for fans: SRK, Salman to square off in Tiger v.s Pathaan film

Mumbai– Viewers were in for a treat with the scene featuring Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the spy-action thriller ‘Pathaan’. Well now, the two superstars will be taking each other head on in the new film which will be an extension of the YRF spy-universe.

While SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ continues to smash box-office records, Salman will be bringing the magic of Tiger with his Diwali release ‘Tiger 3’. But, the bigger story lies with the two-hero film featuring the superstars which will pit them against each other more than two decades after their last collaboration ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’.

As per a media report by Pinkvilla, the basic script of the film has been locked by YRF head-honcho Aditya Chopra, who by the way made a rare on camera appearance in the recently released streaming docu-series ‘The Romantics’.

Shridhar Raghavan, who wrote the script for ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’ has been entrusted with the duty of the writers’ mentor of the spy-universe. The film will bring the face-off between two of the biggest forces in Bollywood much like what happened with Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and ‘Batman vs Superman’ from the DC Universe. (IANS)