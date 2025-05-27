Study Links Global Warming to Rising Cancer Rates Among Women

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– A new study published Tuesday has found a concerning link between global warming and an increase in cancer cases and mortality among women, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa. The research suggests that rising temperatures may be contributing to the growing prevalence of breast, ovarian, uterine, and cervical cancers.

Published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, the study revealed that even modest temperature increases are statistically associated with higher rates of cancer diagnosis and death among women in the region.

“As temperatures rise, cancer mortality among women also rises—particularly for ovarian and breast cancers,” said Dr. Wafa Abuelkheir Mataria of the American University in Cairo. “Although the increases per degree Celsius are modest, their cumulative public health impact is significant.”

The study focused on 18 climate-vulnerable countries, including Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, and Palestine. These regions have already experienced substantial temperature increases over recent decades.

Researchers analyzed data spanning from 1998 to 2019, comparing cancer prevalence and mortality rates with regional temperature changes. For every 1°C rise in temperature, the prevalence of women’s cancers increased by 173 to 280 cases per 100,000 people. Ovarian cancer showed the sharpest increase, while breast cancer rose at a slower rate.

Cancer mortality also surged, with deaths rising by 171 to 332 per 100,000 people for each additional degree Celsius. Again, ovarian cancer had the steepest increase, while cervical cancer showed the smallest rise.

“Women are physiologically more vulnerable to climate-related health risks, particularly during pregnancy,” explained co-author Dr. Sungsoo Chun, also of the American University in Cairo. “This vulnerability is further intensified by social and economic inequalities that restrict access to healthcare. Marginalized women are disproportionately affected because they are more exposed to environmental hazards and less likely to receive early screening or treatment.”

The findings underscore the broader and often overlooked health consequences of climate change, highlighting the need for both climate action and improved access to cancer prevention and care—especially for women in vulnerable regions. (Source: IANS)