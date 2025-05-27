Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Soha Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ananya Panday Shares Glimpses of Her World in New Instagram Post

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday offered fans a peek into her personal life with a series of candid photos on Instagram, captioned: “Some of meeee and some of the world around meeee.”

The post includes solo shots highlighting her makeup and hairstyle, sweet moments with her dog, scenic landscapes, and a heartwarming photo of her cousin Alanna Panday’s baby, River. She also shared a picture of some tempting cookies.

Recently, Ananya made headlines with a touching tribute to her father, veteran actor Chunky Panday, at the Zee Cine Awards 2025. She danced to some of his iconic songs, including “Main Tera Tota, Tu Meri Maina,” in a vibrant stage performance that became extra special when Chunky joined her mid-act. Sharing the moment, he wrote, “So proud of you. Love you forever.”

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Kesari: Chapter 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. She’ll next star in Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions. She also returns as Bella Chowdhary in Season 2 of the web series Call Me Bae.

Soha Ali Khan Celebrates Kunal Kemmu’s Birthday with Family Trip to the Maldives

Mumbai– Soha Ali Khan marked husband Kunal Kemmu’s 42nd birthday with a tropical family getaway to the Maldives, joined by their daughter Inaaya.

Sharing moments from their beach escape, Soha posted sun-soaked photos on Instagram, including shots of herself in a white bikini sipping coconuts and lounging by the shore. One playful picture showed Kunal perched atop a tree, while another captured Inaaya happily playing in the sand.

“Day 3 on the island — climbed a tree, befriended a coconut, cracked it open, no regrets… #IslandSurvivor #CoconutChronicles,” Soha wrote.

In a belated birthday tribute, Soha posted a series of romantic and fun vacation snapshots, including a seaside birthday dinner and a sweet kiss on Kunal’s cheek. “Maybe late to post, but never too late to celebrate,” she captioned.

Professionally, Soha was recently seen in Chhorii 2, playing the role of Daasi Maa in the sequel to the 2021 horror film. Directed by Vishal Furia, the movie also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal.

Urvashi Rautela Slams Staircase Controversy at Cannes 2025 as ‘Cowardly Lies’

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela has fired back at accusations that she blocked a staircase at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, calling the claims “cowardly lies.”

The controversy began when anonymous fashion critic Diet Sabya shared a video suggesting Urvashi was obstructing a grand staircase while posing in a dramatic golden gown. The clip quickly went viral, drawing online criticism.

Responding on Instagram, Urvashi denied the allegations, stating that her team had secured official permission to shoot on the staircase, in full compliance with Cannes regulations—just like many others. She emphasized her deep respect for the festival and its rules.

Calling Diet Sabya a “cheap imitation” of international fashion critic Diet Prada, Urvashi accused the page of targeting hardworking outsiders and spreading negativity for attention. “Their baseless narratives target those, like me, who elevate India’s pride on the global stage,” she wrote, adding that she had blocked and reported the account.

The actress, known for her bold Cannes appearances—including one with a parrot-shaped bag and another with a gown resembling torn fabric—said she remains undeterred by online trolling.

“No one can dim the light of Urvashi Rautela,” she declared.

Farah Khan and Karan Johar Share a Lighthearted Banter Over ‘Classy vs Massy’

Mumbai– Filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar brought their trademark wit to a fun episode on Farah’s YouTube channel, where the two friends playfully debated “classy vs massy” and tested Karan’s knowledge of Mumbai’s suburban areas.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Farah quizzed Karan—who hails from the upscale neighborhood of Bandra—on the names of various lesser-known Mumbai localities. Unsurprisingly, Karan mispronounced places like Bhandup, Ovaripada, Asangaon, and Nallasopara, though he did manage to correctly say Chinchpokli.

“Another classic from @karanjohar and me! Let the birthday celebrations continue,” Farah captioned the post, directing fans to her YouTube channel for the full episode.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has also ventured into the world of audio with his new podcast Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar on Audible. Describing it as “raw, real, and intimate,” Karan said the show allows for deep, meaningful conversations with prominent personalities from fields like entertainment, wellness, and entrepreneurship.

The 10-episode podcast features guests such as Konkona Sen Sharma, Masaba Gupta, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and Neha Dhupia, among others.

Bobby Deol Shows Off Sculpted Biceps in New Workout Video

Mumbai– Bobby Deol is turning heads once again with his fit physique. The 56-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram Stories flaunting his toned biceps during a recent gym session, showcasing the intensity and discipline behind his fitness routine.

Known for his ripped look as Abrar in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby has been consistently sharing glimpses of his workouts, which include weight training, treadmill runs, and strength exercises. His fitness mantra? Daily discipline.

On the work front, Bobby will next be seen as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Director A.M. Jyothi Krishna praised Bobby’s performance, calling it “speechless” and a standout in the film.

Produced by A Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production, the film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Nassar, Raghu Babu, and Sunil. The shoot wrapped in 200 days and features music by M.M. Keeravani and cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S.

Sonakshi Sinha Shares Adorable Throwback with Shaheen Bhatt, Anushka Ranjan

Mumbai– Sonakshi Sinha gave her fans a dose of nostalgia by posting a cute childhood photo with Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan. Dressed in a black dress with a ponytail and round glasses, young Sonakshi captioned the Instagram post, “Man my glasses are a vibe.”

Recently, Sonakshi and husband Zaheer Iqbal took a quick romantic trip to the Maldives, sharing glimpses from their boat ride and celebrations with friends. The couple attended the 10th anniversary of friends Nirvana Chaudhary and Ashraya at the Taj Maldives. “Shortest trip but the MOST special,” Sonakshi wrote on Instagram.

The duo surprised fans with their wedding on June 23, 2024.

On the work front, Sonakshi is gearing up for her Telugu debut Jatadhara, a supernatural fantasy thriller starring Sudheer Babu and directed by Venkat Kalyan. She’ll also appear in Nikita Roy, directed by her brother Kussh S Sinha.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thama’ Set for Diwali Release, His Biggest Yet

Mumbai– Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Thama is set to hit theaters this Diwali, marking the biggest release of his career.

“Diwali is all about togetherness and joy, and watching a film with my family has always been a tradition,” Ayushmann said. “To now have my own big release during the festival feels surreal.”

Thama stars Ayushmann alongside Rashmika Mandanna in their first on-screen pairing. Directed by Muniya filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is described as a gripping love story wrapped in a dark, supernatural setting. Ayushmann plays a historian uncovering ancient vampire myths that begin to manifest in real life.

Backed by producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, the project also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. The story is penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.

“I’m giving my all to Thama, and so is the entire team,” Ayushmann said. “We’re working hard to deliver a cinematic experience worthy of the big screen and the Diwali celebration.” (Source: IANS)