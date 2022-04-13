Ranbir-Alia wedding: Kareena, Karisma, KJo spotted arriving for ‘Mehendi’

Mumbai– As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities began on Wednesday, a number of B-town celebs swarmed to Ranbir’s Bandra residence to attend Alia’s Mehendi ceremony.

Among them were Ranbir’s cousins Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

While the ‘Jab We Met’ star sported a silver-white lehenga in the backseat of her car, next to her was Karisma, who was seen wearing a gold outfit. Alia’s mentor and friend Karan Johar was also seen at the venue donning a yellow coloured kurta.

As per media reports, the Dharma Productions head-honcho got emotional ahead of Alia’s mehendi ceremony. He was the first to apply the henna on the actress’ hands.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sabyasachi wedding outfits also arrived at Vastu denoting that Alia would don a Sabyasachi creation of pink lehenga on her special day. Reportedly, she will also have a customised veil from the house of Manish Malhotra.

Ranbir and Alia began dating on the sets of ‘Brahmastra’ in 2018 and made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s reception in the same year.(IANS)