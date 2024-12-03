Raj Kundra skips ED hearing, summoned again on Wednesday

Mumbai– Businessman Raj Kundra skipped a hearing of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday and has now been summoned afresh on Wednesday, sources said.

Kundra – husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty – was summoned in connection with the first ED case of alleged money laundering linked with a pornography scam that was exposed in February 2021 by Mumbai Police.

However, he did not remain present today, seeking more time and accordingly, has been issued a fresh summons seeking his presence in the probe on December 4.

Kundra, and actress Gehana Vashisht – who has been called on December 9 – was expected to go to the ED office and provide the financial details of the porn racket and his exact role in it.

The ED summons came days after it raided at least eight premises linked to Kundra and others last weekend.

The ED is also probing another huge scam involving a Bitcoin ponzi scheme worth thousands of crores, allegedly involving Kundra.

After the porn scam was unearthed by Mumbai Police and FIR lodged in February 2021, the ED entered the picture in May 2022 for the money laundering aspects which are being investigated separately.

The police contended that Kundra and others were allegedly running a porn racket, uploading it on certain Apps for dissemination.

He was arrested in July 2021 and spent a few months in jail before being enlarged on bail in September 2021. (IANS)