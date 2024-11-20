Poor air quality surging dry eyes, allergies in children & adults: Experts 

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Even as the national capital continues to battle poor air quality, experts on Wednesday said that the toxic pollutants are raising dry eyes, irritations, and allergies in the eyes of children and adults.

On Wednesday morning, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “severe” category with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 427 at 10 am, making it the most polluted city in India, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“Pollution poses a serious threat to our eyes, particularly to the conjunctiva and the cornea, which is the first point of contact with harmful particles in the air. The fine particulate matter, allergens, and toxins in polluted environments can irritate the ocular surface and make it highly susceptible to infections,” Dr. Rohit Saxena, professor of ophthalmology, R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS New Delhi, told IANS.

“This is especially of concern in children and adults already experiencing dry eyes or allergic reactions, as these conditions worsen with exposure to poor air quality,” he added.

On Wednesday morning, about 12 out of 38 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi reported an AQI of 450 or above. Environment Minister Gopal Rai has directed the Delhi government to grant half of the staff to work from home.

A recent study by researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus showed that people living in areas with increased exposure to PM10 can be twice more at risk of suffering eye infections.

The study showed that clinical visits by patients suffering ocular surface eye conditions — that affect the eye surface, including the cornea, conjunctiva, and eyelids — more than doubled when ambient particulate matter from air pollution was in the atmosphere.

Air pollution can significantly affect eye health causing discomfort and irritation. The polluted air carries suspended particles, dust, and pollutants which can irritate the eyes.

Saxena noted that frequent eye rubbing of the irritated eyes can weaken the cornea over time and lead to conditions like keratoconus — an eye condition that causes the cornea to thin and bulge into a cone shape, which can lead to vision loss.

Common symptoms include itching, watering, burning, redness, and a general feeling of soreness.

“In severe cases, air pollution may lead to pain or blurred vision, requiring immediate medical attention,” Dr. Smriti Goel, Consultant – Eye Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, told IANS.

The doctor suggested avoiding over-the-counter medications other than lubricating eye drops unless prescribed by a doctor.

“Use lubricating drops to maintain moisture, and apply cold compresses to relieve irritation. Wear protective glasses or sunglasses to shield your eyes from dust and pollutants. For allergy-prone individuals, anti-allergic eye drops and timely treatment are essential. These measures can help safeguard your eyes from pollution-related issues,” Goel said.

Pollution isn’t just a respiratory issue — it has harmful effects on the entire body including on the ocular health, the experts said recommending people to limit outdoor exposure during peak periods of pollution. (IANS)