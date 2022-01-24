‘Peace, poise, and practice’: Mugdha talks about importance of three ‘Ps’

Mumbai– Actress Mugdha Godse, who is known for her work in films such as ‘Fashion’, ‘All The Best: Fun Begins’ and ‘Heroine’ among many others, has talked about the importance of three P’s – ‘Peace, Poise, and Practice’ in her life.

“For me, the 3P’s mean a lot. They stand for Peace, Poise, and Practice. I yearn for ‘Peace’ (born out of practice) and that’s the ultimate thing in my life. No amount of name, fame, or anything compares to the peace that We can find,” she said.

“Poise is born out of this peace helps me lead a graceful life, My aim is to respond to a situation not react, That’s Poise! And Practice is ‘Sadhana’ Whatever I do turns into peace and joy! every action becomes a meditation on being aware.

“A huge gratitude to my guru Master ‘Tarneiv’ Ji for all his Grace and blessings! A master Grace can move mountains and do the unthinkable! We should all have some purpose and lead a beautiful life for ourselves!! Love and light to all. Take care of one another and stay safe,” she added.

Mugdha is a former model, one of the semi-finalists of Femina Miss India 2004 and is also known for her performance in films like ‘Jail’ and ‘Thani Oruvan’, among others. (IANS)