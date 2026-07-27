Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Krystle D’Souza, and more…

Rakul Preet Singh Returns to Gym After Injury

Mumbai–Rakul Preet Singh has returned to the gym after recovering from an injury, saying the experience taught her patience, gratitude and a new understanding of strength.

The actress shared photos from her workout on Instagram and reflected on the long recovery process.

“Every journey has a chapter that no one plans for. Mine came in the form of an injury,” Singh wrote. “The hardest part wasn’t watching my progress pause. It was learning to accept that healing couldn’t be rushed.”

She said the injury forced her to step away from exercise and accept that recovery follows its own timeline.

“It taught me gratitude for movements I once took for granted,” she wrote. “It reminded me that strength isn’t always loud. Sometimes strength is choosing to rest when your mind wants to push harder.”

Singh said returning to the gym felt like coming home, but added that she is not trying to become the person she was before the injury.

“This isn’t about picking up where I left off. It’s about beginning again with a stronger mindset,” she wrote.

Sonakshi Sinha Credits Gen Z for Improved Padel Skills

Mumbai–Sonakshi Sinha has credited Gen Z for helping improve her padel game.

The actress shared a video on Instagram showing her playing the racquet sport and wrote, “Giving GenZ credit for my improved game too. Just take it yaar. #channeling.”

Neha Dhupia commented, “You beat us hollow on,” while Varun Dhawan wrote, “U look like a samurai.”

Sinha recently also praised Gen Z for its role in student activism, saying in a social media video, “I want to be Gen Z. What the hell is that? Salute.”

She later shared several posts supporting protesting students and praised activist Sonam Wangchuk for his efforts.

Krystle D’Souza Shares Vacation Photos From the Netherlands

Mumbai–Krystle D’Souza shared new photos from her vacation in the Netherlands, offering glimpses of scenic views and time spent with friends.

The actress posted pictures from Castricum on Instagram with the caption, “Caught between posing and pausing.” She wore a coordinated outfit with sunglasses, a white purse and earrings.

Some photos showed D’Souza posing with friends, while others highlighted the surrounding landscape.

She previously shared pictures from Oudegracht and described her visit to the Awakenings 2026 music festival as a “core memory.”

D’Souza recently appeared with Ayesha Khan in the song “Shararat” from “Dhurandhar.” She said the role, which began as a small opportunity, became an important milestone in her career.

Lisa Ray Reflects on Lessons From Cancer and Perimenopause

Mumbai–Lisa Ray has opened up about how cancer and perimenopause changed her views on aging, self-worth and listening to her body.

Sharing workout photos on social media, the actress said women are often pressured to base their value on appearance, avoid saying no and resist growing older.

“Cancer taught me that life is precious. Menopause reminds me daily that my body is always adapting and changing,” Ray wrote.

She said the experiences taught her to choose strength over punishment, rest over guilt and curiosity over criticism.

“Cancer taught me life isn’t guaranteed. Perimenopause taught me patience isn’t either. Both taught me to choose myself,” she wrote.

Ray was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009 and later underwent chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant. She announced in 2010 that she had entered remission.

The actress has since advocated for cancer awareness, early diagnosis and mental well-being.

Nia Sharma Bids Farewell to ‘Laughter Chefs 3’

Mumbai–Nia Sharma shared an emotional farewell to “Laughter Chefs 3,” saying the show gave her some of her happiest memories from the past two years.

The actress posted photos and videos from the set on Instagram as the final episode aired.

“I’ll remember it as the place where I reached without a brain and laughed the most in the last two years and left a piece of my heart,” Sharma wrote. She added that she was leaving as a better cook and would cherish the friendships and memories she made.

Her post included pictures with fellow cast members and a candid video with host Bharti Singh.

Ankita Lokhande also thanked viewers and said the show had become a source of happiness for many families.

Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair’s Team Kaanta won the third season of the comedy cooking competition.

Bhumi Pednekkar to Play Warrior Queen Belawadi Mallamma in Historical Film

Mumbai–Bhumi Pednekkar will portray Karnataka warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma in the upcoming historical drama “The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

The actress will appear alongside Rishab Shetty, Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi in the two-part film.

“It’s a privilege for me to play Karnataka’s brave warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma and to bring her to life on screen,” Pednekkar said.

She added that she accepted the role after hearing director Sandeep Singh’s narration and praised Shetty’s performance in “Kantara.”

“This is unlike anything I’ve done before, and I’m grateful to the makers for seeing me in a completely new light,” she said.

Directed and produced by Singh, the film is written by Rishi Virmani, with music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Prasoon Joshi.

The production has also assembled an international action team to design its battle sequences. (Source: IANS)