Mahira Sharma Brings Her Own Energy to ‘Ranaji 2.0’

Mumbai–Actress Mahira Sharma said she wanted to bring her own energy to “Ranaji 2.0,” a new version of the popular song “Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna,” while preserving the spirit of the original.

Sharma said recreating a well-known song comes with pressure because audiences already have strong memories associated with it.

“There’s always a little pressure when you’re associated with such an iconic song because people already have so many memories attached to it,” Sharma said.

“I just wanted to bring my own energy to it while staying true to its vibe. The music, the choreography, and the overall look of the video all come together beautifully, and I hope people have as much fun watching it as we had making it,” she added.

The upbeat track features Sharma and has been choreographed by Remo D’Souza. Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has given the song a contemporary arrangement while retaining the original vocals of Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik.

D’Souza said the challenge was to create visuals that felt modern while matching the energy of a song familiar to generations of listeners.

“Dance has evolved so much over the years, and that’s what made Ranaji 2.0 exciting. The challenge was to create visuals that feel fresh and entertaining while matching the energy of a song everyone already knows,” he said.

“We wanted people to enjoy watching it just as much as they enjoy listening to it, whether they’ve loved the original for years or are discovering it for the first time,” he added.

Bagchi said his priority was to update the song without losing the qualities that made it popular.

“When you’re working on a song that’s so iconic, the biggest responsibility is to protect its soul. The melody and vocals already have a legacy of their own, so my focus was on giving it a fresh sound without taking away what people love about it,” Bagchi said.

“I wanted it to feel current, but still instantly remind listeners why this song became a classic in the first place,” he added.

Tips Music released “Ranaji 2.0” as a recreation of “Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna” from the Shah Rukh Khan film “Karan Arjun.” The original track was sung by Yagnik and Arun and featured actress Mamta Kulkarni. (Source: IANS)