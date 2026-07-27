Abhijit Vaghani bats for AI in music, says it saves lot of trouble

By Akshay Acharya

Mumbai– Music composer and producer Abhijit Vaghani, who has been the creative force behind many Bollywood songs in his 27 years of career, has shared his opinion on the music industry increasing affinity for AI in music-making.

The music producer spoke with IANS at his studio in the Andheri West area of Mumbai recently. He shared that AI saves music producers or composers the trouble of explaining to a singer why their voice hasn’t been picked.

He told IANS, “Earlier, I remember that there was once when we had called, I wouldn’t name the singer, but a really big singer to sing one of the songs. Imagine telling that big singer, whoever had come, the music director sitting there, and he has to have a call with the singer stating the fact that, ‘Hey, listen, your voice is not fitting the bill’. I can’t even put it on the producer. So in today’s day with AI, I can actually judge that by doing it through AI. So, I don’t have to answer to anyone. And everyone gets to hear that song”.

He further mentioned, “Scratch singing also, the singer has to come to the studio for a session. Although in Hindi language, inclusion of certain words is very difficult so you have to either make peace with it or call the scratch singer”.

Earlier, the music composer had shared that he has no favourites when it comes to genres. He said that he can’t put a finger on his favourite genre as he likes to keep his playlist diverse, which adds depth to his music making process.

He earlier told IANS, “Actually, in Bollywood, there is no go-to genre. Even if you see my playlist, my playlist is also mixed with everything possible. It also has different unnamed artistes, I don’t even know some of their names because I enjoy listening to so many different genres and artistes that I get lost in that discovery of music and artistes”.

“So, for me, the go-to genre, I can’t say there is any. I have been working in Bollywood for so many years, in every situation, everyone’s tempo, scale, everything is different. And to select a certain genre for it, we have to go through a lot of genres”, he added. (IANS)