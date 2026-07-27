Shreyas Iyer Hails Young Players After India Completes 3-0 Sweep of Zimbabwe

Harare–India captain Shreyas Iyer called his first series victory as T20I skipper a special moment after his team completed a 3-0 sweep of Zimbabwe with a 35-run win in the third and final match on Sunday.

India entered the series after defeats in Ireland and England, but produced a dominant performance throughout the three-match contest at Harare Sports Club.

Iyer praised the younger players for maintaining an aggressive approach and high energy despite playing matches on consecutive days.

“As we saw how fearless they are, they are a young bunch of players who have been showing tremendous energy on the field and the intent, especially when you play back-to-back games,” Iyer said.

“To have such kind of energy is what I require as a captain and as a team, and they could deliver today as well, back-to-back games. So, yeah, a special feeling for me to win the series over here in Zimbabwe. Clinical, 3-0. So it’s going to be a special moment,” he added.

Iyer also rejected the suggestion that he carried significantly more responsibility because of his experience, noting that many of his teammates have gained extensive exposure through the Indian Premier League.

“I think if you see the record, I’ve played almost a similar amount of matches compared to all of them, which is around 55 to 60. So, I mean, experience-wise, there are many players who have tremendous experience because nowadays they play in the IPL as well,” he said.

“So, they are special talent and the best you could get out of them, it’s beneficial for the team as well. So every time I step onto the field, I see to it that how I can make sure that they are comfortable and relaxed because that’s when you can get the best out of them,” he added.

Iyer said contributions in batting, bowling and fielding demonstrated the squad’s depth and emphasized the importance of maintaining the same consistency and courage in future assignments.

India is scheduled to host the West Indies for three one-day internationals and five T20Is. Iyer is also expected to lead the team at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

India could additionally tour Bangladesh for a limited-overs series and face Afghanistan in three T20Is in September, subject to confirmation.

“Absolutely, it’s very much required, especially as a captain, you see boys stepping up, taking that responsibility and winning the games for you. That’s what you need going forward as well,” Iyer said.

“So we have created the momentum right now and it’s important that we are consistent with our approach and attitude. It’s going to be challenging going forward as well, but the amount of calmness that we possess and if we show the same amount of courage going forward, I think it’s going to be great for Indian cricket,” he added.

Iyer said the team’s primary objective was to continue improving rather than focus excessively on results.

“I think the standard that we set right from match one, if we keep levelling up or rather than worrying too much about the results, all we need to do is think about going a notch above every time you step out on the field,” he said.

“And that’s what we kept on giving the message to all the players, saying that, it doesn’t matter what situation we are facing, it’s important that we are playing to the best of our abilities and seeing to it that we take the team through,” Iyer added. (Source: IANS)