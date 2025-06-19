Pakistan Army Chief Munir’s Meeting with Trump Lasted Over Two Hours: ISPR

- Advertisement -

Islamabad– Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir held an extended and wide-ranging meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, discussing counter-terrorism, Middle East tensions, and avenues for expanding bilateral trade and cooperation, Pakistan’s military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement on Thursday.

Originally scheduled for one hour, the meeting stretched beyond two hours, “underscoring the depth and cordiality of the dialogue,” according to the ISPR.

Also present at the meeting were U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Special Representative for Middle Eastern Affairs Steve Witkoff. Munir was joined by Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik, Director General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The discussions reportedly covered a broad spectrum of potential cooperation, including trade, economic development, mineral exploration, energy, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, and other emerging technologies.

“President Trump expressed keen interest in building a long-term, mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on shared strategic interests,” ISPR stated. It added that General Munir praised Trump’s leadership and his understanding of the global challenges facing the international community.

While the visit has been framed by Pakistani officials as a strategic effort to strengthen military and diplomatic ties with Washington, it was marred by widespread protests from overseas Pakistanis—many of whom support former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Demonstrators gathered outside the luxury hotel where Munir was staying, chanting slogans and accusing him of human rights violations. Protesters referred to Munir as “Pakistanio ke qatil” and “Islamabad ke qatil”—translating to “killer of Pakistanis” and “killer of Islamabad,” respectively.

A video clip that quickly went viral on social media captured a protester repeatedly shouting “geedad” (jackal), a slur meant to suggest cowardice and deceit. The incident sparked commentary among analysts who called it a rare and visible public embarrassment for Pakistan’s military leadership.

Demonstrators stated their goal was to hold Munir accountable for what they allege are crimes committed against the Pakistani people, including the military’s suppression of political dissent and civil liberties.

This trip marks Munir’s first official visit to the U.S. since the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 Indian civilians. The Resistance Front, a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the massacre—further complicating the geopolitical backdrop of the visit. (Source: IANS)